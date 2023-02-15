5 strongest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel decks for February 2023

As Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel goes on, the meta will occasionally shift and adjust. While many decks remain powerful, the time will come for other combos to shine in the digital version of Konami's card game. For these decks, we looked at concepts that are winning online tournaments and the power of these decks in online matches.

Unfortunately, not every top-tier deck can make this list. A few other decks didn't make the cut, but they're still significantly more powerful. Sky Strikers is still a powerful deck, as are Admancipator and Dragon Link. At the same time, every deck may not be top-tier in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Strongest decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel - February 2023

5) Eldlich Control

A classic deck that never goes out of style, Eldlich Control is still one of the strongest control options in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. As the digital card game celebrates its first anniversary, it's nice to know that one staple of the game persists. The deck stops the game's flow until you get Eldlich, the Golden Lord, into play.

You're going to counter every move the other player tries to put through and cycle Eldlich into and out of the graveyard, triggering several effects. It uses several potent Floodgates (There Can Be Only One, Evenly Matched, Anti-Spell Fragrance) to slow the game while setting up several useful game-winning creatures.

You can use Eldlich, the Mad Golden Lord, but more than likely, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players will use the powerful Accesscode Talker or mighty game-winning options. It can be countered, but it takes hard work.

4) Branded Despia Control

The Despia deck has had several evolutions and styles, but the best one is Branded Despia. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now has packs offering Branded cards (The Newborn Dragon Selection Pack), giving more control options.

This will be a fun deck if you're a fan of hand traps and potent Fusion Monsters. One of the new cards in the deck is Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon. This monster can banish a monster from the field by sending a Fusion Monster from the Extra Deck to the graveyard.

This deck has some mean combos, including simply comboing off by starting with Aluber the Jester of Despia. With that card in hand, you can set up a chain of events that will likely lead to victory in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The Extra Deck doesn't have a lot of fun cards, but it will have the damage needed to secure victory.

3) Runick Control

Control plays a huge part in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it's not a shock to see a few of these decks stand out in the current meta. However, it relies heavily on Spell Cards. This is because most of the powerful Runick cards in the game are Quick-Play Spells, so you can frequently interrupt your opponent's plans.

You will not be doing battle with your opponent, though. In more cases than not, you'll skip the battle phase entirely because of the cards you're running. Keep bringing back Spell Cards in this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, and run the other player completely out of options.

The most important card is Runick Fountain. This lets you activate your Quick-Play Spells from your hand instead of having them in play. Now, your counterplay is more dangerous than ever. While you have a few useful monsters in the Extra Deck, you're probably playing to deck the other player out.

2) Swordsoul (Tenyi)

Not all the best Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel decks are in control, though! Tenyi Swordsoul is a Synchro deck and is currently one of the most potent decks you can run. Thanks to the Swordsoul and Tenyi card types working so well together, it has quite a few combo options.

You can easily set up 2-3 card combos focused on Synchro Summoning your major monsters onto the field. Options like Chaofeng, Phantom of the Yang Zing, Swordsoul Grandmaster, Baronne de Fleur, and many more. If your opponent can't stop your summons from happening, they can't beat you. The odds are high.

Adding the Tenyi cards to the Swordsoul deck gives it more power and turns it into an aggressive combo deck. Thanks to Archnemesis Protos, you can start creating powerful combos with just a few cards and spiral wildly out of control while potentially denying OTK combos like Accesscode Talker/Borrelsword Dragon.

1) Mathmech

Mathmech was a deck I had never encountered before, and I wouldn't have wanted to play personally, mainly because Math is right there in the name of this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck. However, it is probably the strongest deck in the game right now, if not very close to the top.

This style of Cyberse deck is for the player that wants to flood the field with mighty monsters and quickly access their Extra Deck game-enders. One of the great things about the Mathmechs is that they can often adjust the ATK of cards, and if going second, can OTK opponents.

This is done by setting up Geomathmech Final Sigma, and while it is better starting, it has that One Turn Kill either way. Once Mathmech Circular was added to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, this deck took off. It's the deck's most efficient combo starter, after all.

By sending a Mathmech to the graveyard that isn't named Mathmech Circular, you can Special Summon this card from your hand but can only attack with one monster for that turn. You can also add another Mathmech Spell or Trap from your deck to your hand if you Normal or Special Summon a card while this is in play - once per turn, of course.

With this card, you can quickly start piling on the Mathmechs and set up a devastating win for your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel games.

This is just a selection of powerful decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is not the only way to win your games. The decks themselves are more complex than this, and the purpose here is to introduce players to decks that can secure wins. However, the players' skill in the duel determines who comes out on top.

