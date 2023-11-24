Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test Fan Video Contest: Participation details, rewards and more

Zenless Zone Zero is shaping up to be the next major title from HoYoverse that features a fast-paced action RPG element paired with unique anime-style characters. With the launch of the Equalizing Test today, the developers have announced an exclusive Fan Video Contest that rewards a bunch of merchandise, including a Cherry mechanical keyboard.

Further details about the official event and its participation criteria have been presented in this article.

How to participate in Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test Fan Video Contest

The Fan Video Contest is available from November 24 to December 24, 2023. Those hoping to participate in the event can follow these steps.

Step 1

Submit video content aligning with the Submission Rules of YouTube during the event period. Make sure to include "This work has been submitted for the Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test event" in the description.

Step 2

Use either of the following methods to confirm your submission:

Method 1 : Fill out the submission information by clicking on this link.

: Fill out the submission information by clicking on this link. Method 2: Click on the [Publish Video] button on the event page and paste the YouTube submission link with the hashtag #CreateForNewEridu.

Here are the submission rules specified in the official announcement:

The submission has to be an original fan-made video containing the official IP produced within the last month.

The content has to be longer than 30 seconds and not limited to in-game montages, crafted animation, and more.

Identical work will be disqualified from the contest, and the earliest submission will be considered eligible.

Participants cannot modify the video content beyond the submission period.

Refer to the official announcement to learn more about the submission and selection rules.

Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test Fan Video Contest reward details

Listed below are all the rewards for the Equalizing Test Fan Video Contest:

20x Outstanding Creator Prize

10x Cherry G80-3000S TKL RGB Mechanical Keyboard

10x Zenless Zone Zero merch bundle

The merchandise bundle comprises 1x 24-Slot Switch Game Cartridge Holder, 1x Bangboo Edition Wrist Protector Mouse Pad, and 1x Bangboo Edition Acrylic Fridge Magnet Collection.

Make sure to apply for the ongoing Closed Beta Test to experience the game ahead of its official release.