HoYoverse’s upcoming action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, recently released its Equalizing Test closed beta. The game has garnered incredible popularity in the last few months, which means spots in the second closed beta are incredibly difficult to secure. Thankfully, developer HoYoverse has prepared a set of last-minute entries via a Gleam giveaway event.

Read on to learn more about the event and how to stand a chance at participating in the second closed beta.

Zenless Zone Zero announces a Gleam CBT2 Equalizing Test access event

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, HoYoverse has prepared an official community event that will add 10 more entries to the ongoing CBT2 Equalizing Test.

To participate, readers must head to the URL https://gleam.io/UlJFb/zenless-zone-zero-equalizing-test-gleam-event and follow the on-screen instructions. In short, complete the survey and mention your HoYoverse account ID, email, and full name to enter the event.

Keep in mind that the event will be live until November 27, 2023 (11:00 UTC +8). Winners will be announced on November 28, 2023 (12:00 UTC +8).

How to maximize your chances of winning the Zenless Zone Zero Gleam event

You will have access to eight entries when accessing the webpage. It is highly recommended that you complete all of them to maximize your chances of entering the Equalizing Test.

Seven of the eight entries require you to complete a series of simple tasks:

Follow the official ZZZ_EN account on Twitter.

account on Twitter. Pay a visit to the ZZZ page on Facebook.

page on Facebook. Pay a visit to the official YouTube channel of ZZZ .

. Pay a visit to the zzz.official.en Instagram page.

Instagram page. Join the official ZZZ Discord.

Discord. Follow the zzz TikTok channel.

TikTok channel. Pay a visit to the ZZZ_Official Reddit page.

Completing each task will net you an extra entry. Make sure to complete these objectives before the Gleam entries web page shuts down.

For more news and updates on Zenless Zone Zero, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.