Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banners leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner details were recently leaked via Seele Leaks on Telegram. The information shared by a third-party source named 0 suggests that Yixuan and Ju Fufu will debut in the next patch, with a couple of rerun characters. While HoYoverse has yet to announce the featured agents, the leaker further hints at the phases they will be featured in version 2.0.

This article will take a closer look at the latest ZZZ 2.0 banner leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner characters, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign has revealed Yixuan, confirming her debut in the next patch. Ju Fufu will potentially be the next agent to be teased. Based on the banner leaks, it seems Astra Yao and Caesar will accompany them in the version 2.0 banners.

Here are the speculations about their Signal Search phases:

Phase 1

Yixuan+ Astra Yao

Phase 2

Ju Fufu+ Caesar

Both Astra Yao and Caesar are rerun characters expected to accompany the featured S-Rank Resonators in version 2.0. The patch will commemorate the first anniversary. Hence, players can look forward to some exciting rewards, aside from summoning the new agents.

Leaks online have claimed that HoYoverse will offer 30 free pulls as the anniversary rewards. Players should be able to use them to snag any of the new or old featured agents in update 2.0. Perhaps they will want to summon Pan Yinhu, the Panda Thiren from Yunkui Summit, who was also revealed via the recent drip marketing campaign.

That said, Proxies should consider getting Yixuan since she is expected to have a new attribute and fighting style in the game. The information is yet to be made public. The next livestream event will confirm whether the leaks are true, but if it is, players must save their resources, as the update could be packed with some exciting characters.

