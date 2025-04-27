Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 leaks show Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu gameplay

Zenless Zone Zero recently revealed Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu, two new characters from version 2.0. While the drip marketing campaign teased their attributes and fighting style, players have yet to learn about their gameplay. Closed beta leaks from credible sources like Dimbreath have them covered.

Fans got a glimpse of the upcoming characters’ abilities, synergy, and more. This article will further delve into the latest ZZZ 2.0 leaks showing Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu gameplay leaks explored

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing revealed Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu, confirming their debut in the next patch. Those with access to the closed beta test can try their abilities. Although HoYoverse condemns sharing early access content, leakers like Dimbreath have made their gameplay and combat animation public.

In the above footage, Ju Fufu can be seen slashing enemies with nothing but her bare hands. Perhaps Thirens like her are adept at close-range combat. She also carries a mechanical feline companion that assists her in the battle. Ju Fufu can straddle the companion to unleash a spinning attack, which can swiftly stagger an enemy, thanks to her Stun specialty.

She can also swing the bot before slamming it on enemies, dealing massive damage. Interestingly, Ju Fufu also has the ability to launch special coordinated attacks with Pan Yinhu, similar to Ben and Koleda.

Pan Yinhu is the giant panda Thiren from the preview, and he boasts a Defense fighting style. He seems proficient at martial arts, as he uses his fists to batter enemies during combat with elegant moves. Pan Yinhu wears an inverted wok on his head and uses it to cook a meal during his Ultimate animation. He then projects a Taijitu on the ground, which will likely offer a buff to allies.

Overall, the upcoming characters appear to have fluid animations and gameplay design. That said, leakers are silent about Yixuan, the highly anticipated S-Rank agent from version 2.0. She might not be playable on the test servers at the moment.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

