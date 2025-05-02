Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 leaks show Yixuan gameplay

The Zenless Zone Zero community is waiting for the 2.0 update, which will introduce Yixuan, a member of the Yunkui Summit faction, to the playable roster. She was officially revealed via the drip marketing, which further confirms that her attribute and specialty will be unique. Thanks to credible sources like DImbreath, players got a glimpse at her fighting style and gameplay from the ongoing closed beta test.

Ad

Version 2.0 will also feature two unique characters from her faction, namely Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu. This article will take a closer look at Yixuan's gameplay leaks from the ZZZ 2.0 closed beta.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan gameplay leaks explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing has confirmed that Yixuan will be featured in the next patch. Based on the official infographic shared by HoYoverse, the agent seems to have a unique element and fighting style. While the exact details are yet to be made public, Dimbreath’s leaks showed the character in action.

In the above preview, players can see Yixuan’s idle animations where she summons a tiny tamed avian. A giant raptor also appears by her side while resting and in combat. Speaking of which, leakers online have claimed that Rupture is her fighting style.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero replaces multiple voice actors in version 1.7

Yixuan's kit can potentially deal massive AoE damage to enemies as she summons giant energy orbs and lightning at the target's location. Regardless of whichever abilities she uses, she leaves behind a dark fog. Perhaps the visuals are exclusive to her unique element, which originates from the Ether attribute.

Players can also spot Yixuan using her raptor companion to fly around her enemies. The giant avian can basically carry her around the battlefield. Proxies will learn how to use the flight ability and other facets of her kit once HoYoverse showcases her official gameplay during the version 2.0 livestream.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.