Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 leaks show Yixuan gameplay

The Zenless Zone Zero community is waiting for the 2.0 update, which will introduce Yixuan, a member of the Yunkui Summit faction, to the playable roster. She was officially revealed via the drip marketing, which further confirms that her attribute and specialty will be unique. Thanks to credible sources like DImbreath, players got a glimpse at her fighting style and gameplay from the ongoing closed beta test.
Version 2.0 will also feature two unique characters from her faction, namely Ju Fufu and Pan Yinhu. This article will take a closer look at Yixuan's gameplay leaks from the ZZZ 2.0 closed beta.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan gameplay leaks explored
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing has confirmed that Yixuan will be featured in the next patch. Based on the official infographic shared by HoYoverse, the agent seems to have a unique element and fighting style. While the exact details are yet to be made public, Dimbreath’s leaks showed the character in action.
In the above preview, players can see Yixuan’s idle animations where she summons a tiny tamed avian. A giant raptor also appears by her side while resting and in combat. Speaking of which, leakers online have claimed that Rupture is her fighting style.
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero replaces multiple voice actors in version 1.7
Yixuan's kit can potentially deal massive AoE damage to enemies as she summons giant energy orbs and lightning at the target's location. Regardless of whichever abilities she uses, she leaves behind a dark fog. Perhaps the visuals are exclusive to her unique element, which originates from the Ether attribute.
Players can also spot Yixuan using her raptor companion to fly around her enemies. The giant avian can basically carry her around the battlefield. Proxies will learn how to use the flight ability and other facets of her kit once HoYoverse showcases her official gameplay during the version 2.0 livestream.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.