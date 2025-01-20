Zenless Zone Zero Hugo Vlad leak shows upcoming character model

Zenless Zone Zero is gearing up for its version 1.5 release, which will officially bring two new characters to the game. The future has more agents in store, and Hugo Vlad could be one of them. A recent leak showing the rendered model of the character has garnered quite some attention in the community.

Thanks to Dimbreath, a renowned third-party source who shared the preview on Telegram, players got a glimpse of how the upcoming agent might look upon release. This article will take a closer look at the latest Hugo Vlad leaks in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Hugo Vlad leak explored

Zenless Zone Zero’s character roster is ever-expanding, with HoYoverse adding new agents with new updates. Hugo Vlad is expected to be one of the future entries into the playable roster. An early render of the character by Dimbreath shows that he has a large male model somewhat similar to Lighter.

Some of the notable aspects of the preview include his weapons. He seemingly carries a giant scythe, what appears to be taller than his height, and a dagger. The character also has long blonde hair, forming a ponytail at the end.

When it comes to Hugo Vlad’s attire, he could be seen wearing an overcoat, which has a mockingbird sigil. Other aspects of his outfit include a white scarf around the neck, a tie of the same color, and a hat. In the render, he is also wearing a few earrings, a bracelet, and a golden watch.

It is worth noting that Hugo Vlad's visual subject might change from the leaked model upon the final release of the character. That said, HoYoverse has yet to tease him officially, so there's no information as to when he will debut in the game.

The developers have yet to commence the ZZZ 1.6 drip marketing, and perhaps Hugo Vlad will be teased via the campaign. As it stands, players must wait to find out more about the upcoming characters and whether Vlad will be playable in the future.

