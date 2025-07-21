  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Orphie & Magus combat and other animations leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Orphie & Magus combat and other animations leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:40 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero Orphie &amp; Magus preview
The animations for Orphie & Magus in Zenless Zone Zero have been leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero community has been waiting for the version 2.2 drip marketing campaign for some time now. However, HoYoverse has launched the closed beta for the patch instead of revealing the upcoming characters. Based on the recent stream of leaks, Orphie & Magus are heading to version 2.2 as a single playable entity.

Ad

Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, has further shared a preview from the closed beta showing the agent’s gameplay. This article takes a closer look at Orphie & Magus’ combat and other animation leaks from the ongoing ZZZ beta test.

Note: This article is based on leaks from the ZZZ 2.2 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Orphie & Magus combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks

Orphie & Magus was first showcased in the Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview trailer, but HoYoverse didn’t specify her element and fighting style. Leakers online have claimed that she is an Attack specialist from the Fire attribute. In fact, the preview shared by Dimbreath also shows her abilities inflicting fire damage on targets.

Ad
Ad

Orphie is the main character, whereas Magus is the tail attached to her body, or rather, the pistol at the end serving as a weapon. She uses the attachment to shoot beams of flames towards the enemies. Orphie also swings her tail and punches to attack opponents during combat.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing speculations

Magus could also be seen unleashing a beam of flame, which could potentially be the agent’s Special Skill or a charged attack. The preview also shows Orphie activating her ultimate ability to launch a series of spinning attacks dealing AoE Fire DMG. She ends the animation with concentrated damage from her tail.

Ad
Ad

An overworld animation shared by Mero captures some of the agent’s design elements, which fans might overlook. Orphie could be seen wearing what appears to be armor with an exoskeleton. Magus simply protrudes out of the frame at the back. Hopefully, the drip marketing campaign will unveil details about their coexistence.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications