Zenless Zone Zero Orphie & Magus combat and other animations leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero community has been waiting for the version 2.2 drip marketing campaign for some time now. However, HoYoverse has launched the closed beta for the patch instead of revealing the upcoming characters. Based on the recent stream of leaks, Orphie &amp; Magus are heading to version 2.2 as a single playable entity.Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, has further shared a preview from the closed beta showing the agent’s gameplay. This article takes a closer look at Orphie &amp; Magus’ combat and other animation leaks from the ongoing ZZZ beta test.Note: This article is based on leaks from the ZZZ 2.2 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt. Orphie &amp; Magus combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaksOrphie &amp; Magus was first showcased in the Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview trailer, but HoYoverse didn’t specify her element and fighting style. Leakers online have claimed that she is an Attack specialist from the Fire attribute. In fact, the preview shared by Dimbreath also shows her abilities inflicting fire damage on targets.Orphie is the main character, whereas Magus is the tail attached to her body, or rather, the pistol at the end serving as a weapon. She uses the attachment to shoot beams of flames towards the enemies. Orphie also swings her tail and punches to attack opponents during combat.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing speculationsMagus could also be seen unleashing a beam of flame, which could potentially be the agent’s Special Skill or a charged attack. The preview also shows Orphie activating her ultimate ability to launch a series of spinning attacks dealing AoE Fire DMG. She ends the animation with concentrated damage from her tail.An overworld animation shared by Mero captures some of the agent’s design elements, which fans might overlook. Orphie could be seen wearing what appears to be armor with an exoskeleton. Magus simply protrudes out of the frame at the back. Hopefully, the drip marketing campaign will unveil details about their coexistence.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.