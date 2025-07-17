Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing speculations

By Akash Paul
Modified Jul 17, 2025 18:31 GMT
Image showing Belle in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing speculations explored (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has yet to roll out the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign, which is supposed to reveal the upcoming characters. Version 2.1 has already kicked off on the live servers, bringing into the playable roster two unique agents from the Waifei Peninsula. As such, gamers are anticipating the official reveal of other playable entities from the region.

On that note, credible leak sources have claimed that Seed, Orphie & Magus, and Kamano could debut in version 2.2. This article further discusses the expected dates of the ZZZ 2.2 drip marketing campaign and takes a closer look at the potential upcoming characters.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing and date speculation

The Zenless Zone Zero season 2 preview trailer, dropped earlier in 2025, showcased multiple characters from the Waifei Peninsula. Among them, Yixuan, Ju Fufu, and Yuzuha have already become playable, with Alice scheduled to debut in the second half of version 2.1. That said, according to some credible leak sources, the following agents will be showcased in the next drip marketing campaign, which would further confirm their arrival in the update 2.2:

  • Orphie & Magus
  • Seed
  • Kamano

Proxies have already met Kamano Manato during the Season 2 story quests. He is a member of the Spook Shack faction that harbors agents like Yuzuha and Alice. In contrast, Orphie & Magus and Seed hail from the Obol Squad faction. The organization is under the command of the New Eridu Defense Force.

ZZZ 2.2 beta - Seele leaks byu/Dark_Hadrian66 inZenlesszonezeroleaks_
If the leaks prove true, the upcoming drip marketing campaign will share more details about these agents. Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source, has claimed that the version 2.2 closed beta will begin on July 21, 2025. Hence, HoYoverse is expected to reveal the future characters between July 19 and July 21, 2025, i.e., before the closed beta servers go live.

