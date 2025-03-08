Zenless Zone Zero Vivian kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

The internet is being flooded by Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 leaks, hinting at various upcoming contents and kit leaks of characters like Vivian. While the latest drip marketing campaign has unveiled her element and specialty, players have yet to learn what her abilities do. However, thanks to credible sources like Hakush.in, Proxies now have more information about the future agent.

This article delves into Vivian's leaked kit in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Vivian kit leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign has confirmed that Vivian is an Ether agent specializing in the Anomaly fighting style. Her leaked abilities from the closed beta were shared by Hakush.in.

Basic Attack

Vivian can perform up to four attacks dealing Physical and Ether DMG. After the final hit, she can enter either Ground Parasole State or Floating State, depending on her Charge Points. The Floating Stance causes her to launch powerful Bloom Attacks and generate Enhanced Effect. You just have to press down the Basic Attack or EX Special Skill.

The move will consume Charge Points, which are generated when she strikes a target with a Basic Attack in Ground Parasole State. Vivian can also perform her Bloom Attack when any squad member launches Enhanced Special Skill.

Special Attack / EX Special Attack

Tap the ability to quickly attack forward dealing Physical and Ether DMG. Keep pressing the button when the Charge Points are available to enter the Floating State.

Vivian can launch her Enhanced Special Skill when she has sufficient energy. The ability recovers Charge Points while dealing massive Ether DMG.

Ultimate

According to leaks, Vivian can launch a powerful attack in a large area dealing Ether DMG. She also recovers multiple Charge Points and enters the floating state by the time the animation ends.

Core Passive

When Vivian’s Bloom Attack hits a target afflicted by an elemental anomaly, it deals an additional instance of damage. When the effect is triggered, the target enters the Poisoned State and receives Ether DMG over time.

Additional Ability

Vivian can access her additional ability whenever there is an Anomaly or Ether character in the squad. When an ally triggers Attribute Anomaly, she consumes an Enhanced Effect stack to perform a Bloom Attack on the target. The leaks suggest that this skill also boosts the Corruption and Discorder damage dealt by the entire team.

