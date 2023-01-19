Zerkaa talks about the extensive editing team behind Sidemen's recent Belgium trip video

Twitch streamer and Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" took to his live broadcast to explain the grueling process behind the group's recent upload. The UK-based YouTube group traveled to Belgium for their recent weekly video.

For those unfamiliar, the group usually uploads a video every Sunday. Their latest venture took them to several parts of the European country, including Brussels, Charleroi, and Antwerp. The group participated in a challenge video in which the members were divided into pairs and tasked with reaching a final destination (Zoute).

Speaking about the process, Zerkaa explained that at least six editors were involved in producing the final video.

Zerkaa talks about Sidemen's editing team and their workflow

The Sidemen group was initially created by seven members who simply played and uploaded GTA V videos. However, over the years, the group branched out and began creating videos that focused on the IRL side of content creation (including travel and calorie challenges, skits, and dating videos).

Speaking about the editing process behind their latest travel video to Belgium, Zerkaa explained:

"Let me explain this workflow process, right, for the Belgium video. We get back at 11 pm, all footage gets uploaded, then gets split into the teams, so three separate editors to cut down each team to what their like versions are, so like we get 30-40 minutes of each team."

(Timestamp: 00:14:54)

The streamer added that a separate team of editors was tasked with revising different segments of the video:

"Then another editor comes in and pieces that all in together and then try to make it into one big video. And then, another editor takes over that to make it like shorter, more attentive. And more editors come after that to do different parts of the video - to do like, the animations of the video, it had loads of animations in the video."

He also mentioned that they had to adopt a complicated workflow:

"That workflow process was nuts to get that turned around in time."

Fans react to the incredible behind-the-scenes details of the recent Sidemen video

It is no secret that the Sidemen have quickly become one of the most-watched YouTube groups in the UK. With an ever-expanding fanbase, the group's video production has also improved by leaps and bounds. Fans shared a host of reactions while reacting to the clip. Here are some notable ones:

Fans give their take on the clip (Image via ZerkaaShorts YouTube)

The Sidemen have already teased their next upload, which will likely feature none other than Twitch star Kai Cenat. It appears to be a speed dating video featuring 20 women.

