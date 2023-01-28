Zerkaa teases Sidemen Asia trip, believes they will be less recognized

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Josh "Zerkaa" took to his stream to tease a possible visit to Asia with the Sidemen. For those unfamiliar, the Sidemen are known for their travel videos.

So far, the UK-based group has made trips to America and various parts of Europe, but Asia remains an uncharted area for them. When asked about a possible Asia trip, Zerkaa affirmatively confirmed that a video in one of the countries in Asia could be a probability, especially with the Covid restrictions easing off.

Zerkaa also explained that he would like the group to visit the Sidemen, an actual name of a place in Bali, Indonesia. Additionally, the 30-year-old stated that an Asian trip would be easier since they would be less "recognized."

Will the Sidemen visit Asia in 2023? Zerkaa speaks

As mentioned earlier, the Sidemen have branched out to different parts of the world with their videos. From filming in Las Vegas, California, to Marrakesh in Morocco, the UK-based group has had an eventful few years.

Asia, however, remains a continent that the group is yet to travel to. Speaking on the possibility, Zerkaa said:

"We need to go to Asia at some point of the video. It's just obviously justifying it because of the distance and travel for the video, but I guess likewise, if we go to America, we can always do Asia instead. Maybe there's benefits in the fact that we'll get recognized less as well and it's new environment, new cultures."

He continued:

"I still want to do Sidemen go to Sidemen. It's a small rice farm village I think, in Indonesia and it has a hotel called the Sidemen, the actual town is called Sidemen. It's like a village. So yeah, that'd be very interesting. Seven Sidemen go to Sidemen."

The Sidemen is a mountainous valley town in the shadow of Mount Agung. It is described as having a lush jungle, cave waterfalls, and carpeted in rice paddies. For those wondering, the name is simply a coincidence.

Fans share their reactions to the clip

Fans, especially Asians, have something to look forward to if Josh's statements come to fruition. Reacting to the streamer's latest plans, viewers shared these comments:

Despite never having traveled to Asia as a group, few individuals have had experience in Asia. While KSI, during his younger days, traveled to India for charitable purposes, Vikkstar123, courtesy of his Indian background, also visited when he was young.

