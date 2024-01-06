Zoil found out he would be banned from Twitch for a week on stream a few hours before suspension

British Twitch streamer Zoil found out that he will be banned for a week after a staff member asked him to check his emails while he was livestreaming. The content creator based out of the UK won the Up-and-coming Streamer of the Year award at NymN's 2021 New Year's Show and has gained widespread popularity over the years, amassing over 170K followers since starting his career in 2017.

A particular clip of him reacting to the news of his impending suspension went viral on social media, and his channel was suspended within a few hours, with Streamerbans reporting that it was the creator's second Twitch ban. The first one dates back to 2022.

Why has Twitch banned Zoil for seven days? Possible reasons explored

Twitch users will know that the platform is notorious for not explaining the exact reason for handing out suspensions to the creators. However, in Zoil's case, a staff alerted him about the coming ban, which made him ponder why he would get penalized.

A specific clip of the British streamer's reaction to the ban has gone viral, where he names a game called House of Beef as a possible reason for Twitch to suspend his channel. The original clip has been removed, as his channel is unavailable while he serves the ban. However, the clip has been reshared on social media before it got deleted.

In the clip above, he can be heard saying:

"It's definitely because of the House of Beef."

Many viewers seem to agree with Zoil's assessment, as it is a highly provocative visual novel style of game that could have easily set off Twitch's adult content policies. One Redditor even described it as "p**n" in their reaction to the clip on r/LivestreamFail:

"All for playing a g*y fu*** p*** game on stream which has no Twitch category btw"

Although the s*xual content policy has changed a lot due to backlash over the last few weeks, it seems House of Beef got Zoil banned for a week. Here are some of the reactions to the ban from X (formerly Twitter)

The recent change to the Twitch attire policy that essentially made implied nudity a bannable offense on the platform was lambasted by the popular streamer Asmongold, who called on the Amazon-owned platform to ban all se*ual content on the website instead.