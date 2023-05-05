HoYoverse will release a new 4-star character named Kirara in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update, which is expected to be released on May 24, 2023. The developers have only confirmed that she is a Dendro unit and are yet to reveal other information about her. However, recent leaks have already disclosed much information, including her rarity and potential skills.

This article will cover what Genshin Impact fans need to know about Kirara's abilities. It is important to remember that the developers are yet to confirm any of the information, and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Leaks reveal Kirara will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed all the characters that are expected to feature on the banners of the upcoming update. Based on the information, Kirara is expected to be a 4-star unit and is speculated to be in the first half of the version 3.7 patch alongside Chongyun and Yun Jin.

Assuming that Kirara is indeed released in Phase I, then she should be available from May 24, 2023, which is also the day when the new update will go live. However, if there is a change in the banner line-up and the developers release her in Phase II of Genshin Impact version 3.7, then fans should expect her to drop on June 14, 2023.

Kirara's leaked gameplay and skills

Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, Kirara's Elemental Skill is called Meow-teor Kick and has two versions - Press and Hold. When pressing the skill, she will deliver a flying kick to nearby enemies and deal Dendro DMG while creating a Shield of Safe Transport. Meanwhile, holding her skill will create another Shield, and she will enter the Urgent Neko Parcel state and grant her the following effects:

Deal Dendro DMG to the enemies she hits; this effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.

Her movement and climbing speed, and jumping power will be increased.

When this status expires or if the skill is used again, she will deal Dendro DMG to nearby enemies.

The Urgent Neko Parcel status lasts 10 seconds, and when it ends, the skill will enter a cooldown phase.

Moving on to Kirara's Elemental Burst, which is called Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch. Upon casting it, she will summon a "Special Delivery Package" that will explode and deal Dendro DMG to nearby enemies. Furthermore, when it explodes, it will split into several "Cat Grass Cardamoms." They are similar to Dendro Cores and will also explode if an enemy touches it or a certain amount of time has passed and deal AoE Dendro DMG.

