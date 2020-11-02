Neymar gets a friendly spook for Halloween

We all know about Neymar, the footballer, but there's another side to him that most of us are unaware of. The man is a world-class footballer, no doubt, but he is also an avid streamer.

Very often, he streams his CS: GO games on Twitch, and from what we've seen, he's actually good at the game.

A friendly Halloween spook for Neymar

In a recent Twitch stream, Neymar was streaming Sign of Silence, a co-op horror game developed and published by Renderise. As part of the Halloween celebrations, the Brazil star had decorated his room in the festive theme, giving it a perfect look while streaming the game.

We all know that these horror games can easily give you jump-scares. But it wasn't Sign of Silence that spooked him. While playing it, a friend of his, dressed in a mask, approached him from behind and scared him, and Neymar literally jumped out of his chair in fright.

Watch the clip for yourself if you don't believe it.

Sign of Silence is a co-operative horror game based on the outskirts of a town called Danwille. To escape, all four members of your team have to work together to get out of the place. Falter, and you're stuck in the area for good.

The video of Neymar being spooked is quite funny. And Reddit, being the place it is, reacted the only way you expect the platform to respond.

The pandemic has forced people to find other ways to kill time. While many have resorted to streaming on Twitch, almost everyone actively into gaming has found themselves playing the global phenomenon called Among Us.

You can check out Neymar's entire stream of Sign of Silence here. Oh, and have fun getting spooked!

Sign of Silence is available on Steam, so if you love horror games, grab your copy now!