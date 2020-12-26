Neymar's CS: GO rank, Steam ID, skins, inventory, stream, and more

Neymar Jr. is no stranger to streaming CS: GO on Twitch, however, many are unaware of the player's skin collection and a few other factors.

Neymar boasts a majority of the costliest skins in the game in his collection, and he is known to like putting stickers on his various customized weapons.

Neymar's version of the AK47 - Case Hardened with custom stickers as visible on Steam

Some of Neymar's costliest skins include:

AWP - Dragon Lore

AK47 - Case Hardened

AWP - Wildfire

AWP - Gungnir

Bayonet - Crimson Web

Karambit - Gamma Doppler

Neymar's version of the AWP - Dragon Lore with custom stickers as visible on Steam

Apart from that, the Brazillian professional footballer also boasts of a wide pool of in-game agents available in his CS: GO inventory. The list of agents owned by Neymar include:

Sir Bloody Skullhead Darryl - The Professionals

Chem-Haz Specialist - SWAT

Sir Bloody Miami Darryl - The Professionals

Operator - FBI SWAT

Slingshot - Phoenix

B Squadron Officer - SAS

Michael Syfers - FBI Sniper

Special Agent Ava - FBI

3rd Commando Company - KSK

Other than these, the Brazillian winger also owns a bunch of rare stickers, sprays and various cosmetics as well.

Neymar's Steam Profile

The Paris Saint-Germain winger is also known for his skills in the FPS title, which has amassed him over 1.2 million followers on Twitch.

Fans can check out Neymar's Steam Profile, Neymar's Steam Inventory, and his Twitch channel here.

Neymar's feats in CS: GO

Neymar was recently seen pulling off a 1v3 clutch during a showmatch featuring some of the biggest names of CS: GO, such as, ZywOo and shox. Other than that, the professional footballer has also been known for his ardent love for Counter Strike since his early years in Brazil.

The Brazillian superstar has continued making waves in both football as well as esports for quite a while now. Given how well Neymar has grown as a streamer and content-creator on Twitch, should the footballer turn into a full time content-creator after retiring from the sport, it will probably not come as a surprise to many.

Nevertheless, for now, Neymar remains committed to football with Paris Saint-Germain, as the French side look to secure the much coveted UEFA Champions League. However, that isn't stopping the superstar from executing 200 IQ plays in CS: GO.