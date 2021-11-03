NICKMERCS becomes the first high-profile streamer to sign an exclusive deal with Apple Beats

Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff made history after signing a deal with Apple Beats. The 30-year-old is a popular streamer on Twitch. This year, which has already been dazzling for his fan base with a plethora of surprises, continues to be a successful year for the streamer.

Beats by Dre to release NICKMERCS-themed Beast Studio Buds

During a live stream on Twitch earlier today, NICKMERCS announced his partnership with Apple Beats. The company, known as Beats by Dre, was founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine. It was sold to Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

NICKMERCS' partnership with the company is historic because he is the first Twitch streamer and the first gamer to secure such a deal. Kolcheff is speculated to have a net worth upwards of $1 million.

"MFAM is officially partnered up with Beats. Moving forward, we're squared up with them. Now that means a lot of things, and I can't get into all of the stuff that it means today, but it's going to be a brand pillar partnership going forward."

MFAM is the name of the team that works with NICKMERCS. He continued,

"There's a lot more that we're working on, a lot of big things. Christmas is going to be huge, okay? Aside from that, big big shout-out to Beats for helping me with everything that we brought to the table on this event, if you know what I'm saying. They took great care of me and the team and they're going to take an incredibly great care of you guys, okay?"

The streamer ended his announcement to stop himself from giving away more while hinting at some big projects that will be revealed in the future.

"You guys know that when we do something like this, I eat, we all eat. We're going to do some crazy sh*t. Just hang tight."

Earlier this year, Kolcheff renewed his contract with the Amazon-owned streaming platform. He also made news in April 2021 by becoming a co-owner of FaZe Clan.

A month later, Beats by Dre announced that they were collaborating with FaZe Clan for an exclusive line of earphones. This marked their second collaboration, as their first one was in 2020.

Beats' partnership with NICKMERCS marks the beginning of a new wave of opportunities for gaming streamers, especially considering the size and reputation of the Apple-owned company.

