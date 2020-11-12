Nickmercs has officially made his pick for the best LMG in COD: Warzone.

COD: Warzone players have been debating the best weapons in the Battle Royale since it was released. Every update, change, and new weapon, sees this argument brought back up for old time's sake. Nickmercs was asked to give the FiNN LMG another chance by his viewers. While he states the gun is a solid weapon overall, he marks it down as the third best LMG in COD: Warzone. Above it on the list are the Bruen and the PKM.

Nickmercs makes his claim for the best LMG in COD: Warzone

Nickmercs has shared some gameplay while using the FiNN LMG in COD: Warzone. Naturally, Nickmercs absolutely shreds with the gun. He typically has no problem making any weapon look top tier. His experience with the FiNN is no different. Nickmercs doesn't see the FiNN as the best LMG in COD: Warzone, though. He clearly states it is the third best and doesn't budge from that opinion.

Nickmercs' top 3 COD: Warzone LMGs

Bruen

The Bruen does average in the damage department. It's the rest of the weapon's stats in COD: Warzone that make it arguably the best LMG. The right loadout can see the Bruen become as mobile as some of the assault rifles in the game. Turning this gun into an AR style LMG with a ton of bullets available is a clear reason why it ranks so high on Nickmercs' list.

PKM

The PKM in COD: Warzone can be a little bulky. It completely shreds enemies apart, though. A good loadout for the PKM can make it a long range monster. Its ADS is a bit slow, but the weapon can do some solid damage. The accuracy is much better than the other LMGs. It is a solid weapon overall.

FiNN LMG

The FiNN LMG doesn't do damage as heavily and quickly as some other LMGs. Its precision, however, is its best feature. This weapon is more for the COD: Warzone player that wants to clean house. Longer range engagements are not its forte. Instead, use the FiNN LMG to mow down enemies that push closer. It may not be considered the number one LMG, but it has an argument for being the most fun to use.