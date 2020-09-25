COD: Warzone has a variety of LMGs. The FiNN LMG is a weapon that does not fit the meta mold as some others in the game. That's what makes it a fantastic weapon choice, as it can be unexpected and just downright fun use.

The best FiNN LMG loadout in COD: Warzone is one that turns it into an opponent shredding machine. It has terrific recoil already, impressive range, and the ability to rip apart entire teams before even thinking about reloading. The FiNN can be used to spray down enemies from afar or get up close and personal to clear a room.

Best COD: Warzone loadout for the FiNN LMG

Image Credits: Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Is this any surprise? The Monolithic Suppressor is the best attachment in COD: Warzone. The damage range of the FiNN LMG gets a massive boost, and it also becomes silenced, removing it from appearing on the radar after firing.

Barrel: FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse

While bullet velocity takes a small hit, this barrel attachment is the best thing about the FiNN LMG in COD: Warzone. The fire rate and ADS speed get a boost, which converts this gun into the opponent shredding monster previously mentioned.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

The Commando Foregrip is COD: Warzone's best grip attachment. Movement speed is lowered a tad, but that is no issue when comparing it to the boosts. This grip raises the recoil stabilization stat and aiming stability, ensuring that this weapon's already-great recoil control will be even greater.

Ammunition: 5.56 CT 75-Round Belts

This ammunition attachment lowers the reload speed of the FiNN LMG. No worries, though, as it gives an ADS speed boost in order to get those shots off quicker after reloading is complete.

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand is the perfect counter in COD: Warzone to the ammunition attachment's detriments. While the ammunition lowers the reload speed, this perk basically removes that con. It speeds up reloading, so it seems like the other attachment didn't even bother it.

Perk

Image Credits: Activision

Double Time

Double Time is absolutely necessary with a clunky weapon in COD: Warzone. LMGs are massive guns, so having double the Tactical Sprint duration is a wonderful plus. Also, crouch movement speed goes up by 30%.

Ghost

Ghost is probably found in almost all COD: Warzone loadouts at this point, as some of the other second perks are just not worth it in comparison. Ghost removes detection from UAV, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors, and also eliminates the direction being shown from Advanced UAV.

Amped

Amped is almost a must when carrying an LMG in COD: Warzone. The FiNN LMG should get the job done, but if a player is caught with their secondary out or low on ammo, Amped will save the day. It allows for faster swapping between weapons, quicker rocket launcher reloads, and even some speedier equipment use.

Equipment

Image Credits: Activision

Semtex

A Semtex grenade can do wonders in COD: Warzone. It sticks to surfaces and vehicles without having to worry about it being thrown back or rolling too far to deal damage. This throwable is excellent for clearing out a room, destroying a vehicle, or trying to get a random kill from it.

Stun Grenade

The Stun Grenade is a beautiful piece of tactical equipment, allowing players to push in after connecting with an enemy. The FiNN LMG is a perfect weapon to follow up on a stunned player or team. It will mow them down before they even know what hit them.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best FiNN LMG loadout in COD: Warzone.