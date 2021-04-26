NickMercs panics on livestream after noticing a dent on his head

Recently, popular streamer Nicholas "NickMercs" Kolcheff began to panick on a live stream after noticing a dent on his head. The incident occurred when he was streaming Call of Duty Warzone with his friends and fellow streamers Timothy John "TimTheTatman" Betar and Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore.

NickMercs used to stream Fortnite at some point in time, but now he can be seen streaming Call of Duty: Warzone mostly.

How did NickMercs get a dent on his head?

The apparent dent on his head was because of the headphones that he was seen wearing during the stream. TimTheTatman, Cloakzy and NickMercs were engaging in casual banter on the stream, giving each other a hard time. NickMercs received a text from his wife about possible dents on the head that one could get from prolonged headset usage.

"My wife just googled dent on head from headset and it says your skull is very hard so rest assured, no matter how tight your headphones may be, they can't actually dent your skull. They can, however, leave an impression on the skin which can make it feel and look like the skull has been dented."

NickMercs breaks out in laughter after reading this text message from his wife and then goes on to remove his headset. He panics on camera as he sees what looks like a dent on top of his head.

He went on to tell his fellow streamers that he has a dent on his head. The others try really hard to convince him that he didn't really have a dent on his head and what he was seeing was just an impression. But NickMercs wouldn't believe them.

He went on to ask his fellow streamers if it was possible for someone to get stupider from wearing headphones for long periods of time. Although he didn't get any proper answers to this, NickMercs was heard talking about retiring for health reasons.

Despite what he's said, fans needn't worry about anything. Everything said in the stream was in good humor and NickMercs isn't retiring anytime soon. The American streamer recently became the co-owner of FaZe Clan and is going to stay with the streaming community for a good time to come. That dent isn't real either. It's just an impression on the skin.