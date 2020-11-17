NICKMERCS returns to Fortnite, reveals love for the game and possible FNCS team-up with SypherPK

One of the game's OG players, Nick Kolcheff, aka NICKMERCS, has finally returned to Fortnite after a long hiatus.

Returning for a game of Fortnite Duos with fellow streamer and good friend Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, NICKMERCS seemed to be thoroughly enjoying himself once again as he stated the reasons that make the game immensely popular.

Ever since he left to focus on games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, a return to Fortnite for NICKMERCS has always seemed to be in the works.

This received a significant boost when he recently tweeted about how much he misses the game:

Bro I miss playing Fortnite. Some of the best times I’ve ever had, gaming. Considering throwin’ it back in the rotation. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 14, 2020

As luck would have it, his tweet ended up perfectly foreshadowing his imminent return, as he recently made his way back to the Fortnite island alongside SypherPK in what marks one of the most memorable streams in recent memory.

Fortnite ft NICKMERCS and SypherPK

NICKMERCS is known for his exploits in Fortnite, ranging from racking up insane kill streaks to his iconic rage moments.

The prominent Twitch streamer is one of the most notable gamers and internet personalities today, whose absence from Epic Games' Fortnite had become quite conspicuous lately.

However, his recent return is sure to leave fans excited, as he addressed those who continue to hate on Fortnite and stated why exactly the game will always be a class apart:

"I can't believe y'all hate Fortnite; okay, hate to play, I get it, but watch bro, there's like no better f*****g game. I don't care what any of you say, I'm so into it right now."

"People say 'didn't you hate it'? To play, yes, cause I started getting destroyed, but to watch? No way, bro, Fortnite is it."

He proceeded to list what exactly he loves about the game:

"One, it's really easy on the eyes, it's a beautiful game, dude they constantly change the updates, that keeps it fun."

"The comp scene is incredible. Kids are somehow, like years later, just getting better and better; that's crazy, right?"

"Dude, the science is really simple - the game is tough to play, but it's incredible to watch, man, it really is. It's a beautiful game, and there'll never be anything like it. The building aspect to this game is crazy; it really is."

His excitement was undoubtedly palpable as at one juncture, the internet star jokingly teased Epic with a potential NICKMERCS skin:

"Hey, Fortnite, Que Pasa? What are we talking about here, do a little business, what do you say we throw an energy sword on me? I want to be cutting into the buildings!"

Another significant segment, involving the FNCS, was when NICKMERCS spoke about a potential team-up with none other than his Friday Fortnite buddy, SypherPK:

"If they announced a duo FNCS, I'm down to run it for like fun but also having fun with it, and I'll start putting in a lot of time in like a little half and half on my stream every day to polish up right."

Post his memorable stream, the 29-year old took to Twitter to share his appreciation and stated that this was certainly not a one-time affair:

Had so much fun playing Fortnite today, felt just like old times. More to come, FNCS, all that, lock me in. Appreciate the love today. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 17, 2020

Players can check out some of the reactions online, as excited fans reacted to NICKMERCS' return to Fortnite:

I remember sitting in front of the TV for hours watching this with my boy @_Mttsr . Feels so good seeing @NICKMERCS playing fortnite again pic.twitter.com/5JdvWf3Ydq — Ev (@evanmaldonado13) November 16, 2020

Watching Nickmercs play Fortnite and actually having fun/enjoying the game is one of the best things ever — The Fortnite Guy (@The_FortniteGuy) November 17, 2020

I think I speak for a lot of people on this, but it's very nice watching our boys playing Fortnite again tonight and actually having fun.



Thank you @SypherPK & @NICKMERCS 🤝 — MAPLE (@Mapleer_) November 17, 2020

Watching @NICKMERCS play fortnite just brings back so many good memories 🥺 — xSunde (@x_Sunde) November 16, 2020

