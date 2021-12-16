Nicro says 1,000,000th Mario after 15 days of uniquely-themed Twitch subathon

Twitch streamer Nicro hit his last milestone for his Mario-themed subathon, uttering his 1,000,000th Mario after 15 days of pushing on.

The Mario speedrunner began his journey on December 1, 2021, having to say a certain number of "Mario"'s depending upon his donations, bits, and subscribers. Close members of his circle gathered to hear him say it for the 1,000,000th time, which would also be the final time.

Nicro ends Mario-themed subathon surrounded by friends and family after saying "Mario" for the millionth time

After 15 long and taxing days, Nicro (formerly known as NicroVeda) has finally ended his Mario subathon.

The momentous occasion took place while the streamer was surrounded by many of his friends as well as family, who stood by patiently as he said that last few "Mario"s that were needed to hit the milestone.

Holding crackers and party horns in a ready position, everyone eagerly awaited Nicro's final "Mario" as he rapidly reached the end. After hitting 999,999, Nicro took a dramatic pause, stretching out the word "and" as far as he could before saying "Mario" for the 1,000,000th and final time in the subathon.

Everyone burst their party canons and blew their horns, excited about what had been accomplished over the past 15 days, where Nicro would essentially sit on his chair and repeat the word "Mario" over and over again a number of times.

His total "Mario" count was based on the number of donations, bits, and subscribers that his Twitch viewers would give him. The counter would go up whenever those donations were made and would be capped at 1 million.

"One subscriber equals 250 utterances of 'Mario,' a dollar is equal to one hundred and a single Twitch bit is a single 'Mario.'"

The end of Nicro's subathon took 15 days to reach. He started on December 1, 2021, uttering his 100,00th "Mario" on December 3rd. Five days later, on December 8th, he reached 500,000 utterances of the word.

Nicro is a popular speedrunner for Mario franchise titles, but most-popularly for his Super Mario Odyssey speedruns. He is known as the first player to speedrun the game in under an hour.

