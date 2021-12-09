Twitch streamer Nicro utters his 500,000th "Mario" as he surpasses a week of unique subathon run

Speedrunner Nicro has set himself up for a taxing and lengthy subathon that could potentially go down in history as iconic.

The streamer is currently sitting in a chair, chained to the artificially-crafted set around him, forced to say the word "Mario" a certain number of times for the entirety of his stream.

After over a week of doing the aforementioned action, Nicro finally hit the 500,000 mark in terms of the number of times he uttered "Mario".

Nicro on track to say "Mario" at least 700,000 times

Nicro is currently just over a week into his whacky-themed subathon, where he sits in front of a camera dressed as the Nintendo character Mario and repeats the name a certain number of times, entirely determined by his viewers.

On 8 December 2021, Nicro hit the 500,000 mark, uttering the word for the 500,000th time. He generated hype for the moment, taking a generous pause before changing the counter's number to make it official.

His friends, who were supervising him in the background, could be heard in choruses of "Oh s***" and "He said it!" of exaggerated tone.

The subathon's total time hasn't been capped as of yet. Each donation increases the duration of the subathon, with the top-left corner of Nicro's stream indicating the total number of times that "Mario" must be said.

Donations, subscribers and bits all influence the number of times "Mario" needs to be uttered. One subscriber equals 250 utterances of "Mario", a dollar is equal to one hundred and a single Twitch bit is a single "Mario".

On 3 December 2021, Nicro said his 100,000th "Mario". This happened just over two days after he began the subathon. He began on December 1 and is currently on his eighth day.

Nicro's subathon theme being "Mario" is not as random as one may think. He is a popular speedrunner for Mario franchise titles and other Nintendo games, including Wii Sports. He is supposedly the first person to speedrun Super Mario Odyssey in under an hour's worth of time.

Currently, the 23-year-old streamer is sitting at 72,000 followers and has around 200,000 utterances of "Mario" left. However, the numbers are continuously shooting up, as his bizarrely-themed subathon is gaining a ton of traction, leading to more donors and subscribers.

