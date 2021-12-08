YouTuber finds a glitch to get past the start of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

YouTuber The Legendary Nic recently had perhaps the quickest early game in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl history.

The Legendary Nic is known on YouTube for having interesting shorts, mostly with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon GO. Most of them involve trying creative exploits, like trying to transform into Shadow Giratina, but the YouTuber’s latest vid is much more shocking.

Pokemon YouTuber freezes game right before heading to Jubilife City

In a video titled oh god i think i broke it too hard, The Legendary Nic finds a game freezing glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Although it’s unclear exactly what glitch is being done in the video, The Legendary Nic uses some kind of menu glitch while in the grass above Sandgem Town. This area is the same place where Dawn or Lucas would give the main player their Pokemon catching tutorial.

From there, The Legendary Nic messes around with the menu a bit and then brings up a text box with Lucas saying, “Why don’t you go tell your family that the professor asked for your help? You should do it right away.”

After that, The Legendary Nic saves the game file and every NPC instantly freezes.

The YouTuber then explores the world a bit, as it appears to be in a completely frozen state. Not even items can be picked up. The Legendary Nic then heads to Jubilife City to try and enter a building, but is unable to. It would appear that all interactions in the game are unable to happen in wahtever state the game was put into.

With this in mind, The Legenday Nic was able to skip the Poketch mission, walk right past Barry and head down Route 203.

After the glitch, buildings are unable to be entered (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While this may seem surprising, it isn’t even the first time someone has skipped the early game of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In his 17 minute speedrun, SmallAnt went over how he was able to freeze the game to skip most of the initial cutscenes.

SmallAnt discovered a menu glitch where a player could stack multiple menus on top of each other. After doing this, if a player tries to enter a building, the game freezes. In this state, the player is free to walk right to Jubilife City without interruption.

