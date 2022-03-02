Nier: Automata, Surge 2 and Torchlight III are leaving Game Pass in March 2022

Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming right now, but occasionally, titles will leave the Microsoft platform, such as Nier: Automata. The latest news post from Xbox revealed that while several games are on their way to the platform, four games are leaving soon.

NieR: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2 are leaving the Game Pass system soon.

With over 100 games available at any given moment, there is something for everyone to enjoy, whether on PC or the Xbox consoles. The plan also includes Day One games, so mainstream hits are constantly coming for players to enjoy.

This is not a new announcement. On March 15, 2022, four games will leave the Xbox Game Pass. Games periodically arrive and then leave the platform, and the big highlight of this one is NieR: Automata. The reveal was made on the Xbox website earlier today.

This leaves players with a limited time to finish up any content they are working on in these games. However, it can be bought for 20% off while the games are still listed in the system.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15

NieR: Automata (Cloud, Console, PC)

Phogs! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Torchlight III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Surge 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The puzzle-adventure stylings of Phogs! will be disappearing from the platform, as well as the intense, story-driven action of NieR: Automata.

NieR: Automata recently celebrated its 5th anniversary and put players in the middle of a war between human-made androids and a machine army from another story. It’s a gripping tale and offers a lot of challenges for players.

Torchlight III is an Action-RPG set in the world of the previous Torchlight ARPGs and takes place centuries after the last game. It offers players several interesting character classes to explore and fight with, such as the train-summoning Railmaster.

Another action RPG set to leave the platform is The Surge 2, where players battle horrifying threats in the ruins of Jericho City. It features brutal, unforgiving combat, where players will rip limbs off of their foes to use their opponent’s equipment.

While four games will undoubtedly leave the platform on March 15, 2022, other titles will come in just as quickly, so there will always be something for players to experience and play.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar