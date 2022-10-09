Nightmare Bats Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges and tournaments are an important part of Clash Royale as they help players earn special rewards like battle banner tokens, gold, cards, magic items, and more. Most of the in-game challenges are free to participate in and are available in the events section.

The latest in-game challenge is Nightmare Bats, in which players partake in normal 1v1 battles with Bats coming regularly from both sides. Those who complete it by October 11 can win special rewards.

Latest 1v1 challenges in Clash Royale

The Nightmare Bats challenge is available for everyone, so players can participate for free by clicking on the in-game events section. The in-game description of the Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Nightmare Bats spawn on both sides of the arena! They're hidden From troops, so rely on spells to keep them under control. 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

As the name suggests, Nightmare Bats is a unique challenge, where Bats continuously spawn from both sides of the battlefield. This affects the offensive strategy by attacking the opponent's troops and towers.

Players must create an eight-card deck before the start of the battle. After building a powerful tournament deck, they'll participate in regular 1v1 battles with Bats spawning from both sides.

Unlike the usual challenges where spawned troops can be countered using both troops and spells, the Nightmare Bats challenge necessitates only the latter to defeat the Bats.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Witches and Bats are coming your way, you might need a Spell to save your day! It's Clash-O-Ween!Witches and Bats are coming your way, you might need a Spell to save your day! It's Clash-O-Ween! 👻 Witches and Bats are coming your way, you might need a Spell to save your day! 🎃 https://t.co/DgtkUtcR8e

These creatures can attack the opponent's troops while hidden. Players may use low-elixir spells like Zap, Fireball and Arrows to take them down without losing the Elixir advantage.

Those who complete the challenge by October 11 and win a total of ten battles can earn rewards like battle banner tokens, gold, emotes and magic items.

Rewards for completing the Nightmare Bats challenge

The challenge is over once players lose three battles or win all ten. The following are the various rewards for the Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale:

Players earn 4000 gold on winning their first battle.

Players earn 80 battle banner tokens on winning their second battle.

Players earn 2000 gold on winning their third battle.

Players earn 1 Common token on winning their fourth battle.

Players earn 2000 gold on winning their fifth battle.

Players earn 1 Chest Key on winning their sixth battle.

Players earn 1000 gold on winning their seventh battle.

Players earn 1 Rare token on winning their eighth battle.

Players earn 1000 gold on winning their ninth battle.

Players earn 1 Legendary Bat emote on winning their tenth battle.

Finally, the Nightmare Bats challenge in Clash Royale is a great way to earn special emotes to showcase in front of friends and opponents. Players should try adding at least two spell cards to the tournament deck to tackle hidden Bats.

