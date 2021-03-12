Ninja speaks on becoming a friendlier streamer and denounces racism from toxic gamers

When Ninja answered questions about how family-friendly he's gotten, he seemed to go on a tangent about gamers who have not changed for the better.
Ninja went off on a tangent when asked about his toughest career/brand decision, explaining his reasons for trying to be better and that some gamers keep trying to push towards racial bigotry. Ninja specifically stated:
“Gaming lingo and you're so used to just swearing and saying whatever the hell I wanted, you know, not really caring if I offended anyone. Mainly because, you know, it’s just the f***ing internet and like it’s just gaming culture where back in the day you could say pretty much anything and no one realy would ever care. You know, obviously you shouldn’t say… That racist s*** which I f***ing never did and always hated when people would still do and somehow some people still f***ing do...”
Ninja seems to be calling out the gamers that use the n-word. Although Ninja has been known to use the slur, he has been pushing a much more positive gaming experience. There are many other gamers, like NaDeXe, who still use slurs and hate speech regularly.
Some fans have remarked that they miss Ninja’s old content. But, that content was very toxic and did not promote a better gaming environment. The more Ninja grew, the less toxic he became, so as to appeal to a broader audience.
Despite his toxic behavior in the past, he is making a transition between his old self and his new persona, and it is commendable that he is leaving it in the past.
Ninja seems to call out NaDeXe without saying his name
Almost like Ninja was calling out NaDeXe himself, Ninja says he hates people being racist, and doesn’t know how anyone gets away with it. NaDeXe is notorious for using the n-word slur frequently and without remorse. Below is a clip of some of the worst times that he has used it.
There is a lot of talking from the uploader, so start watching the clips at approximately 3:00. Ninja is clearly calling out gamers who act like this, may be setting a line in the sand against this behavior moving forward.
