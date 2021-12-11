Ninja to play Party Monster in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' 

From Fortnite to movies, popular video game streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has now landed a role in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania movie set to be released in 2022.

Ninja might be one of the most famous streamers to play Battle Royale games such as Fortnite, and now, he's about to make his big debut on the big screen.

With over 17 million Twitch followers, Ninja is known by almost every gamer active on the platform today. With his foray into Hollywood, it looks like he's going to push his name into the spotlight even further.

Ninja to play Party Monster with notable actors in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Ninja is about to skyrocket his entertainment career with a voice role as Party Monster in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. He will be working alongside Adam Sandler and other stars who've elevated the franchise to unparalleled success.

After rising to fame as a streamer, Blevins might seek more opportunities such as this in the future. Although he is more well-known for playing video games, Ninja is certainly a talented entertainer overall, and therefor stands a good chance of doing well in the voice-acting industry.

Ninja is loved by millions across the globe, and his voice in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania movie should be recognized by many. Furthermore, his stardom is about to rise even higher, as the franchise has garnered a tremendous audience.

However, not many of his fans expected such a drastic change in environment, leaving them puzzled and wondering how this will affect future streams.

HAVE A TERRAFYING CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEO YEAR @NE0BOYFRIEND seeing ninja being casted as a character in hotel transylvania is something i did not expect to see seeing ninja being casted as a character in hotel transylvania is something i did not expect to see

Regardless, expect to see Ninja's presence in Hollywood grow over the next few years if this movie is as big of a success as its three predecessors. Those who love watching Ninja stream video games will be able to hear his voice and enjoy him in another form of media.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider