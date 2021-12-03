5 best Fortnite streamers of 2021

Fortnite is continually growing in the streaming field as one of the most viewed games on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Many creators on these platforms have soared to success and attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers, forever increasing Fortnite's popularity.

Big names are popping up each week, but there are a few streamers who see consistent success and have grown immensely in 2021. For those looking to pick up a new channel to watch, here are the top-rated Fortnite streamers this year.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Professional Fortnite players take up spots in the top 5 most-watched list

1) Ninja

With almost 17 million followers on Twitch, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has been a Fortnite icon for years and is widely regarded as the best player in the world. Despite leaving Fortnite for a short time, he's still atop the charts as one of the best streamers in terms of total viewers, new viewers, and agreed-upon skill level.

2) Tfue

While this streamer doesn't have the follower count that Ninja does, Tfue is another professional Fortnite player who is consistently rising in the charts on Twitch. He has over 10 million followers, sees constant growth each month, and streams full time.

Tfue has a volatile relationship with Fortnite, as he has quit and come back, but he's still around playing all sorts of games.

3) NickMercs

NickMercs is a highly popular streamer known for battle royale type games like Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends. He's seen some of the biggest growth of any streamer in 2021.

He's streamed for over 10,000 hours and has had over 300,000 viewers at one point. As time continues, NickMercs should rise even further on the charts.

4) Dakotaz

Among the top .03% of Twitch streamers, Dakotaz is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers of this year. He has around 4.5 million followers and streams frequently throughout most days.

Despite falling in numbers in a few categories, he's still one of the top streamers around.

5) FaZe Sway

In the last 30 days, FaZe Sway has gained over 45,000 followers on Twitch and has held over 1 million views on his streams. He's mostly known for Fortnite and is considered one of the best players still around today.

FaZe Sway has over 384,000 hours watched in total, with over 250,000 of those pertaining to Fortnite.

