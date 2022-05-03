"Twitter do your thing"- Fans respond as Ninja posts a meme template of himself from Ludwig's creator poker event

Tyler "Ninja" posted an image of himself on Twitter from Ludwig's creator poker event. The image shows him laughing in the face of 'World Series of Poker' Hall of Famer Phil Hellmuth.

He encouraged fans on Twitter to use the image as a new meme template, to which many responded with their own memes.

Ninja @Ninja New meme template. Twitter do your thing New meme template. Twitter do your thing https://t.co/iUmxu79E4X

Ninja posts meme template of himself

Blevins posted an image taken from a moment during Ludwig's creator poker event. Other streamers and content creators present included xQc, MrBeast and Alexandra Botez. The streamers played alongside professional poker players Phil Hellmuth and Tom Dwan.

The image is of the Fortnite streamer laughing in Hellmuth's face after he pulled out a tie with a hand on which he only had a one percent chance of winning. Hellmuth had three jacks to his pair of sevens.

He needed a straight to be played on the table to come away with a tie, only needing the last card to be a ten. Miraculously, he got a ten. The entire table was in uproar. Blevins guffawked as Hellmuth was in disbelief.

The Fortnite streamer was hyped during the moment against the pro poker player.

"I'm in this b****! I'm not f****** leaving!"

He took a clip of the moment and tweeted it out the next day, tagging Hellmuth in the tweet.

The face he made at Hellmuth was destined to become a meme template, as the broadcasters of the game even noted during the livestream.

"I want that face. That face right in Phil Hellmuth's."

Ninja posted the image on Twitter, asking fans to make a meme template out of it and respond with the memes they created.

"Twitter do your thing."

Fans respond to Ninja's meme template

Fans sent Blevins the memes they created with the image, featuring a range of different jibes and jokes.

One joked about laughing in the face of the enemy team in League of Legends when they try to ban their main champion.

Rezone @RezoneGAMES The face I give the guy who thinks that banning my main in champ select will force me to dodge. The face I give the guy who thinks that banning my main in champ select will force me to dodge. https://t.co/0nFdHr8tqQ

Another posted a meme that many streamers, including Blevins, could appreciate.

Otherworld @OtherworldTTV POV: you messed something up now twitch chat is flaming you POV: you messed something up now twitch chat is flaming you https://t.co/rigVqWv4Hv

This one features a joke about the battle royale game that many gamers want but probably aren't getting any time soon.

Given Blevins gained his popularity by playing Fortnite, many responded with Fortnite related memes using the template.

Of course, there would also be a shot at Mixer, Microsoft's ill-fated streaming platform. Blevins signed a large contract with Microsoft to stream on their platform. He walked away with a $30 million payout and returned to Twitch once Mixer shut down operations in 2020.

While there were many great moments from the poker night organized by Ludwig, this image of Ninja laughing at Phil Hellmuth will likely end up being the most memorable.

