Ninja reveals a foot injury kept him away from streaming, but has returned to Twitch

Tyler “Ninja” is one of the biggest names on Twitch, but fans of his may have noticed that he has been away for several days. Part of it could have been due to the Memorial Day holiday, but according to the streamer, he had a fairly painful foot injury that was keeping him away. According to his tweet, he had something to film but would be back soon.

That “soon” was today, as the streamer is right back to it, dominating in Fortnite as he has done for years.

Ninja @Ninja I've been trying to recover from a foot injury the last couple of days. Bruised my heel to the point where I can't even walk on it so I've been using crutches. I have something to film this afternoon then I will be back streaming.

Ninja was held back from streaming due to a heel injury, but is back

Without a doubt, Ninja is a major figure on Twitch, with a following of 18M+. He has taken part in huge events like New Year’s Eve in Times Square and left the Amazon-owned platform to head to Mixer. Once that fell through, Ninja headed back to Twitch, and it was like nothing had ever happened.

The streamer took to Twitter to let people know why he had not been streaming over the last few days, attributing it to a foot injury. Though the streamer was in incredible amounts of pain, he would not be gone long. A day later, the streamer was back, putting the work in.

“I’ve been trying to recover from a foot injury the last couple of days. Bruised my feel to the point where I can’t even walk on it so I’ve been using crutches. I have something to film this afternoon then I will be back streaming.”

Foot injuries are incredibly painful, and it could have been causing Tyler pain to simply sit at his desk and stream. Quite a few people came out to show their support for the streamer, empathizing with his pain.

Samito, Head Coach for UKY Esports, offered his sympathy, being very familiar with back heel injuries. They are incredibly painful, and anyone who has one can just wait out the pain until it goes away.

Samito @SamitoFPS



gl w/ it lmao @Ninja nah man the back heel injuries are brutal and most people don't know about them, bruised mine when I was younger and couldn't hit the diving boards for a solid two weeks was actually awful and there's just nothing you can do

Quite a few fans and fellow streamers came out to show love for the streamer, wishing him all the best as he spent time recovering from the debilitating pain. It cannot be easy to deal with, but fans could not wait for him to come back.

Kyle @KyleThatKyle @Ninja Hope you've seen a medical professional about it or at least got that bad boy wrapped up.

Ash Hunter @AshHunter528 @Ninja Get Well Soon ASAP You are The GOAT Still Streaming and filming for us 🫡🫡🫡

Some Twitter users reminisced on the time they injured their feet. Others suggested this would not happen if he did not have to carry Tim. Users all over the world came together on Twitter to send their well wishes to Tyler in his time of pain.

Spappygram @SpappyGram @Ninja Broke my heel in college. Worst pain of my life I think. Feel for you ❤️

Dwonka27 @Dwonka27 @Ninja Ended up in the ER with a severe foot sprain on Thursday. I know your feels.

Only a day later, Tyler's right back to grinding Fortnite, as if he never took a break in the first place. It’s important to be able to take a step back from streaming if necessary. Ninja putting his health and well-being first was a good idea, and his fans are no doubt happy to see him back.

