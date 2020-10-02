Tyler Ninja Blevins and Michael Shroud Grzesiek are perhaps two of the most eminent professional players in the gaming world. Undisputed in their fields, both are talents who shaped have the gaming community over the last decade. While both pros have a flair for the theatrical, they're also highly dependent.

Ninja rose to the peak of his popularity with the release of Fortnite. Shroud, on the other hand, is a former CS: GO professional for Cloud9. Nevertheless, the two are quite different from each other when gaming is concerned.

Ninja or Shroud, who is the better gamer?

While Ninja is known for his antics and hyperactive behavior, Shroud is recognized for his composure and understated arrogance. However, both of these players are great friends in real life.

Recently, after the collapse of Mixer, Shroud and Ninja were given tremendous sums of money as a part of their contracts. These two shifted from Twitch to influence the growth of this Microsoft platform, Mixer; however, they returned to the former recently and currently stream live on the platform.

When fans speculate about who is the best among the two, the answer can never be straightforward. For instance, both are blessed with abilities that the other wishes he had. Ninja has time and again complemented Shroud as an aim-God. There is no doubt that if the mechanical skill is considered, Shroud is leagues ahead of other streamers and pros.

Similarly, when players look up to someone as an authoritative figure in the gaming community, they think of Ninja. His influencing skills are beyond compare, and this is something Shroud agrees too.

Generational talents are beyond compare

incorrect, shroud is the best gamer of all time with no comparison coming close, if you think ninja comes close to shrouds legendary career i beg you to just spend an hour watching shroud clips from any game — Zephtyy on L3 jump (@zephtyyonbeer) September 30, 2020

There have been several competitions and tournaments where they went up against each other with their respective teams. On several occasions, Ninja won, but mostly, it was Shroud who dominated these tourneys.

From games like PUBG, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Siege Six to Valorant, Fortnite, and Call Of Duty, they have played it all.

“Best gamer”? idk about that. However best person with aim and eye coordination? Definitely. — Johnmrtz4 (@Johnmar40172053) October 1, 2020

Both Ninja and Shroud are versatile in their ways, and it is reasonably wrong to compare them both. Thus, when players and fans question on social media about who is the best, it is essential to remember that there is no one on their level. One cannot just compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, just like they cannot compare Shroud or Ninja.