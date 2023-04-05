Nintendo enters into mobile gaming partnership with DeNA to launch Nintendo Systems: Exploring all important details of the deal

Several months after making the announcement, Nintendo and Japanese mobile game developer DeNA have finally joined forces to form Nintendo Systems. After an unsuccessful first attempt at entering the mobile gaming market, Nintendo, being a very popular video game developer and console manufacturer, now has another chance to tap into the incredible potential of mobile gaming.

Nintendo Systems (Image via Engadget)

In November 2022, Nintendo announced its joint venture with DeNA with the objective of providing the best entertainment services possible to consumers and creating brand new value-added services. On April 3, 2023, Nintendo Systems finally launched its official website, although there's very limited information about the deal and what the company will be bringing to the market in the future.

Nintendo and DeNA have been in partnership for about eight years (since 2015) and have worked together on various titles such as Mario Kart Tour, Super Mario Run, Pokemon Masters, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and a few others. Hence, Nintendo Systems could most likely be behind the development and publishing of the Japanese company's upcoming mobile games.

Exploring important details about the deal that formed Nintendo Systems

In the past, Nintendo has made attempts at entering the mobile gaming segment, which kicked off with the release of games such as Dragalia Lost and Fire Emblem Heroes. Unfortunately, the company had to back out due to not being able to meet expectations of commercial success.

Regarding their latest deal, both companies made the following statement in a press conference:

"The technology surrounding the Internet is changing at a dizzying pace day by day and is becoming more complex. Under these circumstances, Nintendo Systems will leverage the relationship of trust between Nintendo and DeNA, which has been cultivated through a partnership of more than seven years, and use Nintendo’s originality and DeNA’s knowledge of technology as the driving force to create new innovations for the world.”

Based on the registration details, it was revealed that Nintendo contributed 80% of the registered capital, amounting to 5 billion Yen, while DeNA contributed the remaining 20% in November to initiate the deal that would form Nintendo Systems.

Currently, Nintendo's Tetsuya Sasaki serves as the president and representative director of the newly-launched joint venture. He joined Nintendo in 1995 as a software engineer and is credited for his work on popular games such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Wii Sports, and Mario Kart DS among a few others.

With this joint venture, Nintendo finally has another shot at entering the mobile gaming market with some brand new games that will not only implement the latest technologies that the company will use in collaboration with DeNA, but will also bring in new players, thereby creating a larger fanbase for Nintendo and all of its respective IPs.

