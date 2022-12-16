Nintendo eShop Holiday 2022 sale: Shin Megami Tensei V for 50% off and more

It's the holiday season, and we're starting to see sales for various games pop up around the internet. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo's in on it too. Japanese publisher Atlus has revealed hefty discounts for two modern games on Big N's eShop for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

These include last year's acclaimed JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V and the underrated 2019 adventure title 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim from Vanillaware.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Save up to 50% on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Shin Megami Tensei V during Nintendo's Award-Winning Games Sale! The holiday sales aren't over yetSave up to 50% on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Shin Megami Tensei V during Nintendo's Award-Winning Games Sale! The holiday sales aren't over yet ❄️Save up to 50% on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Shin Megami Tensei V during Nintendo's Award-Winning Games Sale! https://t.co/RprBT13P0V

Both of these are critically acclaimed games, absolutely worth picking up for fans and newcomers. Since the sale won't last forever, players should avail of this unprecedented deal before it expires.

Grab these two amazing ATLUS games for up to 50% off on Nintendo Switch eShop

1) Shin Megami Tensei V (50% off)

The latest installment in the long-running Megami Tensei series from Atlus, Shin Megami Tensei V, is a refinement of all that came before. A high-school student finds himself in the supernatural realm of the Da'at, an alternate version of Tokyo.

Finding himself cornered by demons, he creates a pact with the mysterious deity Aogami to become the Nahobino. Harnessing these newfound powers, players must recruit their own party of demons and save the world from the war between angels and demons.

They will explore otherworldly areas teeming with the supernatural, and a large chunk of the gameplay is turn-based combat that Atlus is renowned for. Utilizing elemental advantages and exploiting enemy weaknesses is key to surviving tough challenges and boss fights. Fuse demons to create new ones and unravel the mystery behind the chaos.

At a solid 50% off and final $29.99 pricing, it would be criminal to miss out on one of the best JRPGs of 2021.

2) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (40% off)

Developed by Vanillaware and published by Atlus, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a visual novel and RTS-hybrid game. Going in a completely different direction from their traditional hack-and-slash titles like Dragon's Crown, 13 Sentinels is a more narrative-heavy game that tells a sci-fi story of 13 characters.

Set in a period spanning over a hundred years, it is a gripping, well-woven tale of time travel and giant mechs called Sentinels.

Most of the dialog and story parts take place in sidescroller segments, all presented in Vanillaware's outstanding cel-shaded visual style. However, there are separate combat segments where players must defeat foes by participating in RTS battles.

Pilot the mechs and strategize to win against enemies. Harness the power of Sentinels to carve your path to victory. Various customization options should also help players strengthen the game's cast of memorable characters.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was originally released for the PlayStation 4 in 2019 and made its way to Nintendo Switch in April 2022. This one is available for 40% off, meaning players can purchase it for $35.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

