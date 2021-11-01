NIP vs Gambit at CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) will face off against Gambit tonight in round 4 of the Legends stage of CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021. The winner of the matchup will advance to the Champions Stage of the CS: GO Major.

The loser of this best-of-three series will have one more chance to proceed to the Champions Stage in round 5 tomorrow.

PGL Stockholm Major is past its halfway point now. ENCE and Evil Geniuses have been eliminated from the Legends Stage in the 15-16th place, taking home a cash prize of $17,500 each. 14 teams remain in the CS: GO Major to claim the rest of the $2,000,000 prize pool.

Everything CS: GO fans need to know ahead of NIP vs Gambit in PGL Stockholm Major

Prediction for NIP vs Gambit in PGL Stockholm Major

Both NIP and Gambit are neck and neck in terms of their performance in recent professional CS: GO matches. So, fans can definitely expect a nail-biting series between the #2 and #4 teams in terms of HLTV world rankings respectively. Gambit definitely has some good momentum after their win against Virtus.pro. Gambit is slightly favored to win the series against NIP following their loss against Natus Vincere yesterday.

Head-to-head results for NIP vs Gambit

NIP and Gambit faced off against each other thrice in 2021. Gambit won 2-0 and 2-1 in ESL Pro League 13 and IEM Cologne 2021 respectively while NIP won 2-0 in ESL Pro League Season 14.

CS: GO rosters for NIP and Gambit in PGL Stockholm Major

NIP:

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

Nicolas "Plopski" Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus "hampus" Poser

Fredrik "REZ" Sterner

Linus "LNZ" Holtäng (Stand-in)

Gambit:

Vladislav "nafany" Gorshkov

Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov

Timofey "interz" Yakushin

Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov

Abai "Hobbit" Hasenov

When and where to watch NIP and Gambit

CS: GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch the action between NIP and Gambit from 7.15 pm IST / 1.45 pm GMT on November 1, 2021.

