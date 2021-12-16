"No f**king way": Jerma reacts to seeing his face burned onto a fan’s TV screen

Twitch streamer Jerma couldn't believe his eyes when one of his fans shared a rather weird problem he continues to face with his TV.

In a long Discord post, the fan revealed that for some reason, an odd picture of Jerma has frozen on his TV, and the picture stays in the background of whatever is being played on it.

Jerma fan accidentally burns in the streamer's image on his television

The Discord post that Twitch streamer Jerma985 shared in his recent stream involved details about how the popular content creator ended up being stuck on a fan's TV.

The post claimed that the fan used his TV to look at a compilation of edited images of Jerma for fun. However, things turned bad pretty quickly when the TV froze on one of the more odd images of the streamer.

The fan then tried methods like turning off the TV in an attempt to get the image to fade away. But it didn't end there as Jerma's face got permanently burned in on the TV screen when the fan decided to unplug the TV a few hours later.

Since then, the image has been stuck on his TV, and he even mentioned that he might find himself in major trouble when his parents show up later in the day, and notice Jerma's face burned on their $1000 TV.

While reacting to the Discord message, Jerma was clearly confused about how something like this could even happen:

"I don't even understand. Screen burn in? How long does screen burn in last?"

The fan also shared another photo he took from a different angle where Jerma can be seen in the background of a weather report being played on the TV.

Jerma couldn't hold his laughter as he reacted to the absurd situation:

"Look at this. There's no f****** way. I feel so horrible."

Also Read Article Continues below

Many viewers on his Twitch chat claimed that it was fake. However, it seems like Jerma985 can't stop laughing at his fan's plight, and this incident is surely one for the ages.

Edited by Siddharth Satish