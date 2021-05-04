Top 5 Discord servers for Minecraft in 2021

Discord has taken the gaming world by storm in recent times, becoming the preferred platform for a plethora of different digital communities across the globe.

Minecraft is no exception to this phenomenon, with hundreds of unique Minecraft-focused Discord communities available for fans to join.

Within these Minecraft Discord servers, players can share their in-game creations, find others to play with, make new friends, obtain help with the game, and much more.

Note: This list is based solely on the writers' opinion. The views of others may differ substantially.

5 best Discord servers for Minecraft in 2021

#5 Official Minecraft Discord

The official Minecraft Discord is filled with over 700k fans

The official Minecraft Discord server has a mindblowing 700,000 active members, making it one of the largest Discord servers in existence.

Being the official Discord server for Minecraft, one might wonder why it's not much higher on this list. The reason for this is that there is still a hard limit of 700,000 members per server (as Discord is a relatively new platform), making it somewhat difficult for new players to join.

Moderators do constantly purge inactive users every week, so players should frequently try their luck to see if they can secure a spot.

Member count: 700,000

Join Discord Server

#4 Cosmic MC

Cosmic Craft is a large Minecraft server with an active Discord community

Cosmic Craft is a Minecraft hub server at heart, offering a plethora of classic Minecraft multiplayer gamemodes. This Discord server has been refined throughout its impressive uptime of almost 8 years.

Cosmic Craft also hosts regular giveaways on their Discord server, including frequent Discord nitro giveaways. Players can freely enter these with a chance to win.

Member Count: 9,000

Join Discord Server

#3 Skyblock Simplified

Fans of the massively popular Hypixel Skyblock game mode might be interested in checking out the Skyblock Simplified Discord server, a dedicated community centered around everything to do with Hypixel Skyblock.

Inside the Skyblock Simplified Discord server, players can trade their Skyblock items with others, learn appropriate tips and tricks or simply just chat about the game with like-minded fans.

Member Count: 90,000

Join Discord Server

#2 Purple Prison

Purple Prison is a Minecraft prison server with a large Discord following

Purple Prison is another OG Minecraft server that came into existence over 7 years ago. Throughout this extensive period, this Discord server has developed a great community of long-time players.

Purple Prison boasts over 35,000 players, making it one of the most sizeable Minecraft-focused Discord servers. Players can also enjoy popular bots on this server, such as premium Dank-Memer, Poke-Cord, and much more.

Member Count: 35,000

Join Discord Server

#1 Mystic

Mystic is a dedicated Minecraft community Discord chatting server

For players who are looking to socialize with fellow Minecrafters, Mystic is definitely a place to checkout. The server primarily focuses on general chats related to Minecraft singleplayer, Minecraft servers and specific Minecraft mechanics.

This Discord server also offers a myriad of almost daily giveaways for players to participate in, varying from Hypixel ranks to Discord nitro subscriptions.

Member Count: 30,000

Join Discord Server