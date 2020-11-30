"No, it's just a lot of cigarettes": Corpse Husband responds to accusations of him being a smoker

In a recent Among Us stream, YouTuber Corpse Husband responded to accusations about him being a smoker.

Corpse Husband was part of an Among Us game with other notable streamers such as Sykkuno, Alanah Rae, and Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker. The group of streamers were talking about Corpse Husband’s distinguishable voice, when one of them suggested that it is because of “a lot of cigarettes.”

In response, Corpse Husband promised that he has never smoked “anything” in his entire life. However, his fellow streamers were not done with the questions, and ended up asking him quite a few details about where exactly he got his “voice” from.

Corpse Husband promises he has never smoked in his entire life

Corpse Husband is an anonymous horror narration YouTuber who prefers to narrate true stories that his readers submit. In the past few months, he has seen his music career on Spotify take off, and has been playing Among Us with multiple notable content creators/internet personalities.

During one such stream, the topic at hand was how exactly Corpse Husband “sounds so amazing.” One of the streamers ended up asking him the following question.

“Corpse, have you always sounded this amazing or is it like something you trained yourself over time?”

In response, Corpse Husband promised that he “does not sound amazing,” and said that he has always sounded older than the people his own age.

“When I was like 14 it was like are you 20? And when I was like 17 it was like, are you 25? It just keeps going up and up.”

However, one of the streamers claimed that his voice was just a result of “a lot of cigarettes.” However, Corpse said that he does not, and has never smoked in his life!

“I have never smoked anything in my entire life.”

However, as already mentioned the streamers were not done with the questions. One of them ended up asking Corpse Husband whether anybody else in his family sounded like him. Corpse claimed to not be sure.

“I don’t know my family. Maybe.”

Of course, Corpse Husband was only kidding, and was joined by the others who all claimed that it would be an awkward dinner conversation. However, fans will be surprised to know that despite his deep voice Corpse Husband claims he has actually never smoked in his life.