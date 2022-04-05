"No justice in this world": The debate surrounding Rowling's involvement with Hogwarts Legacy continues

The dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy has given rise to a plethora of reactions, ranging from pure appreciation for the developers to wishing for a quick release of the game.

Social media is filled with numerous posts from excited players as they analyze each frame and speculate who or what will appear in-game.

Justin @YourMindAches The fact that Morbius topped the box office and is guaranteed turn a profit despite Jared Leto... JK Rowling is gonna make TONS of money off Fantastic Beasts and Hogwarts Legacy despite continuing to be THE WORST. No justice in this world. The fact that Morbius topped the box office and is guaranteed turn a profit despite Jared Leto... JK Rowling is gonna make TONS of money off Fantastic Beasts and Hogwarts Legacy despite continuing to be THE WORST. No justice in this world.

The conversations surrounding Hogwarts Legacy have also consisted of debates about whether the game should be played at all. J.K. Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, has made a number of controversial statements regarding trans issues.

Her protracted defense of her opinion has alienated her from a large section of fans.

Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox @MavenOfMayhem



The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

The controversy surrounding Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy is not resolving anytime soon

The tweet from the user YourMindAches points to the fact that Rowling is sure to make a large amount of financial gain when Hogwarts Legacy finally comes out. Although it has been repeatedly stated that the author herself is not directly involved with the development of the game, fans feel engaging with the title still provides her with profit and cultural capital.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Perhaps Fire @FirePerhaps @TungusBusko @breadwitchery I think the thing here is kinda twofold: Giving JK more money likely directly funds more people in legitimate power that can cause harm to trans folks and those charities. Also: Knowing you're not contributing to that sort of thing really improves one's sleep. @TungusBusko @breadwitchery I think the thing here is kinda twofold: Giving JK more money likely directly funds more people in legitimate power that can cause harm to trans folks and those charities. Also: Knowing you're not contributing to that sort of thing really improves one's sleep.

On the topic of her involvement, the official website mentions the following:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved."

It continues:

"Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Rowling's comments and stance have made a number of fans of her franchise uncomfortable. For many, this is a difficult choice as they share a deep connection with the wizarding world that is filled with love and diversity.

Others have mentioned that fans should still enjoy the Potterverse as the world of Harry Potter is bigger than the author.

A comment on the game (Image HesMiniscule/Twitter)

Patrick @Ki_Kumo @BrokenGamezHDR_ The only people it really affects is WB and Avalanche. I don't think JK really cares if it sells 1 copy or 10 million, especially not financially. @BrokenGamezHDR_ The only people it really affects is WB and Avalanche. I don't think JK really cares if it sells 1 copy or 10 million, especially not financially.

The other side of the coin in this debate points towards their wish to buy Hogwarts Legacy out of a wish to experience the game's world and support the developers' work and effort. They see the art apart from the artist.

Irrespective of how one feels regarding this issue, even the bare minimum involvement of Rowling in the Hogwarts Legacy project is a point of contention for players. For them, engaging in the game provides a platform for Rowling and her problematic comments.

The sensitive nature of this conversation makes it unlikely for the debate to be resolved any time soon.

