No Man's Sky Expedition 20 Breach Patch Notes (Update 6.10) 

With update 6.10, No Man's Sky introduces Expedition 20: Breach, a host of bug fixes, several quality of life tweaks, and plenty more. The new expedition will pit players in a "desolate and abandoned universe" filled with "ill-fated corvette ships". It is slated to run for approximately three weeks. New corvette modules are also available as part of this update.

Read on below to check out the whole No Man's Sky patch notes for update 6.10.

No Man's Sky Update 6.10 Patch Notes: Full changelog

The full set of patch notes for No Man's Sky Update 6.10 is:

BUG FIXES AND QOL

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to be ejected into space if on an internal stair in a corvette while the pulse drive was active.

Fixed an issue that prevented the corvette "current flightpath" autopilot from cancelling when the ship came into proximity of a large object such as a Space Station.

Fixed an issue that prevented exiting the corvette pilot seat in the Space Station and Space Anomaly when using the Quick Menu in VR.

Fixed an issue that prevented stairs in corvettes from being traversable using VR teleport movement.

Fixed an issue that caused weapons to be misaligned with the crosshair when flying a corvette in first person.

Fixed an issue that caused the corvette teleporter to persist after the corvette had landed on a planetary surface.

Fixed an issue that could cause water to behave erratically when teleporting from a corvette into water.

Fixed an issue that caused newly-assembled corvettes to appear at the wrong scale if another owned Corvette was docked nearby.

Fixed an issue that could cause corvette interior doorways to become blocked.

Fixed an issue that prevented the corvette Torpedo Launcher module from correctly installing the Rocket Launcher weapon.

Fixed some corvette structural modules appearing under the exterior decoration category of the build menu.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause corvette assembly data to be replaced with planetary base data.

Improved the placement of corvette-class ships when teleporting to a Settlement with a corvette as the primary ship.

Improved the behaviour of floating exotic creatures, especially in response to being offered Creature Pellets.

Fixed an issue that could prevent biological monstrosities on derelict freighters from reacting aggressively to nearby Travellers.

Fixed an issue that could prevent some varieties of hazardous flora appearing on planets.

Fixed a timing-specific issue that could cause the player's wanted level to get stuck when using the pulse drive to exit planetary atmosphere.

Fixed an issue that caused the current primary ship's thrusters to be used for launch fuel calculations when attempting to summon other ships from the Quick Menu.

Fixed an issue that caused refiners to reset their requested output value to the maximum when refining was started.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Personal Refiner from automatically starting when an input substance was inserted from the Inventory screen.

Improved the error messaging when attempting to install duplicate technology in the inventory.

Fixed an issue that caused rain to be audible when standing inside a corvette.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Corvette Assembly tutorial from starting in abandoned star systems.

Fixed an issue that could cause Exosuit upgrade stations to lose their interaction prompt after a single use, especially in Abandoned Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause misleading instructional text during missions requiring planets with extreme weather conditions.

Fixed an issue that caused some markers to persist unnecessarily in excavation and flora extermination missions from the Corvette Mission Radar.

Fixed a number of minor messaging inconsistencies in missions requiring the player to prepare ingredients in the Nutrient Processor.

ART AND VISUALS

Fixed an issue that could cause large waves to abruptly appear and disappear on the surface of water.

Improved lighting transitions when changing environments - notably when warping between solar systems, when entering or exiting planetary atmosphere, or when moving between interior and exterior locations.

Fixed a number of minor visual "seams" in lighting.

Improved the appearance of holographic previews of corvette modules during corvette assembly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Boundary Herald starship to render incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented the jetpack from displaying on the Inventory screen when using first-person camera view.

Fixed an issue that prevented some varieties of aquatic creature from rendering in the Discoveries page.

Fixed a number of minor visual and collision issues with corvette modules.

Improved the appearance of corvette modules when viewed from a distance.

Improved the icons on a number of corvette modules.

Improved the collision of several planetary curiosities, such as large mushrooms.

Fixed missing collision that allowed you to walk through the back of some freighter hangars.

Fixed a number of issues that could prevent decals from being placed on Corvette modules.

INPUT

Enabled Steam Input on Mac.

Fixed a Steam-only issue that could cause controller bindings to shuffle or not respond on the first boot after the game was updated.

Fixed an issue that prevented jetpacking while the Terrain Manipulator was in Create mode.

UI

Improved the readability of several UI elements.

Fixed a UI overlap issue on the Corvette trade menu, which could cause the "Make Offer" button to be activated when selecting a part to trade.

Fixed an issue that caused markers for other players in a multiplayer session to appear at their feet instead of above their head.

Fixed an issue that prevented the display of additional recipes in the Catalogue.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause an incorrect UI to appear when absorbing a Memory Fragment to expand inventory slots.

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Fixed a crash that could occur on Corvettes with a large number of attached weapons.

Fixed an issue that could cause a hang when opening the airlock door of a derelict freighter.

Fixed an issue that could cause a hang when jumping through the centre of a galaxy in a freighter.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock if opening the corvette parts menu while a dialog box was open.

Implemented a number of engine optimisations to improve performance, especially when rendering complex objects such as corvettes.

Implemented a number of lighting optimisations to improve performance.

Implemented a number of optimisations and performance improvements on Nintendo Switch.

