No Man’s Sky Expedition 8 guide: How to complete Planetside in Polestar

No Man’s Sky’s latest 3.97 update, which was released on July 27, introduced a plethora of bug fixes along with the newest Expedition 8: Polestar. In addition, one of the very first milestone objectives that players will need to achieve is Planetside, which many in the community are finding a bit difficult to accomplish.

The new expedition focuses on the freighter as the main mode of transportation, and unlike on previous expeditions, players will find themselves spending a lot of time on this vehicle.

Planetside is the third objective in the initial phase of the expedition, which will require players to land on a planet. However, the mission is tied to the previous two objectives, Emergency and All Hands on Deck, and today’s guide will go over what No Man’s Sky players will need to do to complete the first three objectives of phase one of Polestar.

Completing Planetside in No Man’s Sky Expedition 8

1) Finishing log 1: Emergency

The first mission that players will be required to finish is called Emergency. Here, they will need to wait for the freighter’s captain who'll be present at the bridge and interact with him.

There, after selecting the option Access ship’s log, players will receive a status report on the ship and the parts that will have to be repaired.

Upon going through the dialog, they will then complete the objective and will be rewarded with the following items as a reward:

x2 Starship Inventory Slot

x1 Salvaged Frigate Module

x2 Wiring Loom

x1 Cargo Bulkhead

x1 Purple paint freighter customization

2) Finishing All Hands on Deck

Planetside mission completion (Image via Hello Games)

After completing the Emergency mission, players will then need to access their inventory and make their way to the Freighter tab. There, they will notice three broken modules that need to be fixed.

But for the sake of the mission, the focus will be on just one module, which is the Atmospheric Control Unit. To repair it, No Man’s Sky players will have to get their hands on the following materials:

x60 Chromatic Metal

x30 Gold

x1 Wiring Loom

Fortunately, the transport vehicles where the players will find themselves will have these resources in abundance. Hence, repairing the module in question will not be a problem at all, and after completing it, players will be rewarded with:

x2 Antimatter

x3 Starship Launch Fuel

x2 Repair Kit

3) Planetside: Piloting the Starship and Landing it on a Planet

The final step is the Planetside mission itself, where players will need to pilot their starship and head to the nearest planet. However, to do so, they will first be required to make their way to the freighter’s hanger and board their starship.

After making their way to the nearest planet, they will need to make a steady landing. As soon as players exit the vehicle, the Planetside objective will be completed, and they will be rewarded with these items:

Refiner Room plans

x210 Oxygen

Banned Hazard Protection Upgrade

Powerful Mining Beam Upgrade

Although No Man’s Sky players will technically be able to complete the Planetside objective even without completing the previous missions, it’s not advised because of some of the amazing rewards that they provide.

The additional resources will come in handy later on, which is why players are urged to complete all the objectives in the first phase of Polestar.

