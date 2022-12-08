No Man's Sky patch 4.08 official notes: Fixed issues with Nexus missions, PlayStation 5 crashes, and more

While No Man's Sky players wait for Hello Games and Sean Murray to surprise them with the next major update, which will bring new content to the more-than-half-a-decade-old space-exploration title, the developers have periodically pushed patches to fix bugs and issues. The latest one, 4.08, does the same job in-game.

This recent slew of patches followed Waypoint, the last major update that Hello Games introduced for No Man's Sky, which brought a plethora of new features to the game. This includes fresh mechanics, like auto-save features and Trade Rockets, a more relaxed game mode, visual overhauls, and changes to the inventory system.

The developers tweaked a variety of fresh items with the string of patches released into the title following Waypoint. These not only fixed issues but also introduced a new difficulty setting, free technology slots, and more.

The latest patch, 4.08, brought fixes to bug-related problems in No Man's Sky. This has been reported by players engaging in the Holiday 2022 Expeditions update.

Official notes for No Man's Sky patch 4.08: Bug fixes and more

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Nexus missions to give the wrong rewards.

Fixed a visual glitch with tornado rendering on Nintendo Switch.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on PlayStation 4.

Fixed a PlayStation 5 crash that could occur on long playthroughs.

In its blog post announcing the latest patch update, Hello Games thanked players for dipping their toes into the Holiday 2022 Expeditions update and sharing the issues they came across during their playthroughs. The bug fixes introduced by the patch are based on the developers closely combing through player feedback and identifying the problems.

Hello Games has assured gamers that it will continue to offer fixes and patches to resolve issues that spring up during players' time in No Man's Sky. Interlopers who experience such bugs, glitches, and crashes will be able to submit a bug report here.

Hello Games announced in the last week of November that players will be treated to a recap of all Expeditions in 2022 in "a reduced format" during the holiday season. This is similar to what the developers did last year. The schedule for the Holiday 2022 Expeditions is as follows:

Expedition 5 Exobiology is running from November 24 till December 8 - A chance to get the Sentinel Quad.

Expedition 6 Blighted will run from December 8 till December 22 - A chance to get the Outlaw Cape.

Expedition 7 Leviathan will run from December 22 till January 5 - A chance to get an organic addition to the player's frigate fleet.

Expedition 8 Polestar will run from January 5 till January 18 - A chance to get the Child of Helios egg.

The Holiday 2022 Expeditions offers players who couldn't engage in the said time-limited events earlier in the year another crack at the missions. This will also enable gamers to procure the lucrative rewards that are on offer.

