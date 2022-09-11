“None of these things have ever happened” - xQc lashes out at Forbes over homophobic and racist controversy claims

During a broadcast on September 6, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was seen reacting to a SubReddit post, brutally slamming global media company Forbes regarding the bio written on him. It claimed that he had been a part of racist, homophobic, and, s*xually explicit controversies in the past.

Felix is currently one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, boasting over 11 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Starting his journey in 2014, the Canadian Twitch streamer managed to grow his audience tremendously, albeit with a few "beefs." He has now hit out at Forbes for claiming he's had multiple ugly controversies that allegedly never happened. He said:

“None of these things have ever happened."

xQc slams Forbes' claims regarding his streaming journey

During a recent livestream, xQc came across an article by Forbes where the media had listed him as a MultiVersus streamer.

However, what piqued his concern was the short bio written about him. The piece labeled him a popular streamer with a highly controversial past. Furthermore, Felix admitted that a moderator had sent him the Forbes mention on Discord. However, considering it was a farce, he had overlooked the entire matter.

Slamming Forbes for the controversial take regarding his streaming journey, the Twitch powerhouse exclaimed:

"That's so weird. That is so weird.... Guys that is cooked, how could it be worse? That's really bad though. When did I do racist, explicit, and homophobic explicit content? None of these things have ever happened. None of these things happened. That is not real! That is not real... Jesus, man. That is absoutely f*cked up.”

Twitch viewers react to Forbes' SubReddit post

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, garnering quite a lot of reaction from viewers. A majority of them concurred with the Canadian streamer and advised him to take action against Forbes on grounds of defamation.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via xQc/Twitch)

The unprecedented rise of xQc

Felix Lengyel, popularly known as xQc, is one of the most recognizable personalities in the gaming industry. He rose to prominence as a professional Overwatch player, but is now one of the most famous streamers on Twitch, with over 11 million followers on the purple platform.

Starting off his career as a professional Overwatch player, the Twitch veteran worked extremely hard to reach the top spot. While he is obviously a very skilled player, his gameplay skills are not all that he is mainly famous for.

Felix's dedicated viewers love hiscompetitive nature, which has led him to hilariously rage in almost every single title he plays.

Notably, xQc's channel is well known for the variety of content he shares on it. He dabbles between multiple titles like Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, Rust, and GTA. He has also tried his hand at other popular titles like Among Us, and Fall Guys, attracting a massive viewership on his main channel.

