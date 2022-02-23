Twitch streamer Northernlion humorously relates streamers and dentists

Streamer Northernlion humorously related being a dentist to being a streamer, joking that both careers have a few aspects in common.

Ryan "Northernlion" is a Twitch streamer who was part of the Among Us stream with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh. He streams a variety of content to his sizeable audience, charming faithful viewers with his quick whit and humor.

During his latest stream, he ranked various careers on the basis of his personal opinion, from copywriters to actuaries, and gave his opinion on whether or not he would enjoy working the job.

Northernlion draws a humorous comparison between streamers and dentists

After ranking through a good portion of the list of jobs, Northernlion started sharing with his chat that he believes that he would be a better dentist than a doctor on the basis of him hating small talk.

"So honestly, I think I would be better as a dentist than as a doctor. Let me explain, no small talk. The patient at the dentist's office never wants to small talk, it's the worst because your mouth is open, they ask you questions, you gotta be like, "Do they even want me to respond? Do I respond without moving my mouth?" Sometimes the dentist wants to talk."

After explaining his gripes with the usual dentist visit, he notices a message in his chat that states dentists are essentially streamers.

"Being a dentist is basically being a streamer"

Upon reading this, the streamer agrees with the viewer and further explains the similarities.

"I think you're right, that being a dentist is kinda like being a streamer. You get to make a joke, and you probably have the same joke you can use on every patient, and they can only react with emotes basically."

Some Reddit users shared their reactions to the clip, with others sharing dentist jokes of their own. Suffice to say, they were quite amused with Northerlion's reaction.

With Northernlion's hilarious comparisons being drawn between the two very different careers, one may see some dentists join Twitch to livestream their jobs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul