November month's special Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans

One of the best ways to earn resources, magic items, experience, and other rewards in Clash of Clans is to take part in contests and complete challenges such as Metal Militia and Wizard of Awes. Every player can participate in these challenges, but to succeed, they must use the fewest troops possible in their multiplayer engagements.

The game's latest troop challenge is the "Metal Militia" challenge, which requires players to use a specific number of Pekkas in their army composition and win ten online multiplayer battles to claim rewards like magic potions, resources, gems, and experience. The Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans, the best Pekka attacking techniques, and the event's rewards will all be covered in this article.

Best in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Join the Metal Militia and train P.E.K.K.A's at 80% off!



Win two Resource Potions when you complete the in-game challenge! 🦋 Join the Metal Militia and train P.E.K.K.A's at 80% off! Win two Resource Potions when you complete the in-game challenge! 🦋 https://t.co/Sn8EtuH5xb

The Metal Militia challenge, which can be found in the game's Events section, is the most recent troop challenge available. To complete this challenge and win in multiplayer games, players will have to use Pekkas. The in-game description for the Metal Militia challenge is as follows:

"Drop heavy metal on your opponent when you use P.E.K.K.As during this event."

The Metal Militia challenge is fairly similar to the Big Hearted and Wizard of Awes challenges, in that it requires players to win ten online multiplayer matches with a particular unit, Pekkas in this case. The player's Town Hall level will determine how many Pekka must be used in battle.

To successfully complete the Metal Militia challenge, players with Town Hall 13 should employ a minimum of two Pekkas in their multiplayer battles. Similarly, there's a minimum troop requirement for every Town Hall level.

To win multiplayer games and complete this challenge, players must deploy the required number of Pekkas along with powerful support troops such as Witches, Golems, Valkyries, and Bowlers in GoWiPe and other aggressive attacking techniques.

Using effective attacking techniques makes it easier to ensure that the challenge's progress bar shows at least one star. Players should use the best attacking strategies to win battles before the challenge's deadline as winning ten battles unlocks a variety of rewards for players.

Rewards for completing the November month's Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Train both units at a discount during these events, and win Resource Potions when you complete each of the challenges! Merciful Mayhem or Metal Militia? Maybe a P.E.K.K.A Walk instead?Train both units at a discount during these events, and win Resource Potions when you complete each of the challenges! Merciful Mayhem or Metal Militia? Maybe a P.E.K.K.A Walk instead? 😇 Train both units at a discount during these events, and win Resource Potions when you complete each of the challenges! https://t.co/vhSVzCx9Lv

To win in multiplayer battles and complete the Metal Militia challenge, players can use the Queen Charge GoWipe or Pekka with Valkyries attacking strategy. The Metal Militia challenge offers useful rewards like magic items, extra experience, and more.

The following items will be awarded to players who have successfully completed the Metal Militia challenge:

Upon winning 10 multiplayer battles, players receive 400 experience. This helps increase the in-game level and complete achievements.

On winning ten multiplayer battles, players also gain access to a Hero Potion, which temporarily increases all Heroes' levels by five for an hour.

The Clash of Clans Metal Militia challenge is a good way to earn gems, magic potions, and more. Players should check the Events section to see how many Pekkas are required. After winning multiplayer battles, they can use Pekkas in any army configuration to unlock exclusive rewards. To redeem all the rewards, players must complete this challenge by November 23.

