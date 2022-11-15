November month Small Brawl challenge in Clash of Clans: Information and rewards

In Clash of Clans, one of the best ways to increase your supply of gems, elixir, gold, experience points, and magic items is to take part in special troop challenges such as Titanic Strength and Shock & Awe, that is open to all players, and can be completed by using the bare minimum of troops in multiplayer in-game battles.

The most current troop challenge in the game is called "Small Brawl." To earn rewards including magic items, extra resources, and experience points, players must win ten multiplayer battles while using a particular quantity of Super Minions in their army composition.

This article discusses the Clash of Clans Small Brawl challenge, awards, and best-attacking strategies for the month of November.

November's best troop challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... https://t.co/y0LUD8ykQ8

The most recent troop challenge to be made accessible is the Small Brawl challenge, which can be found in the game's events section. Players must employ a deadly combo of Super Minions and haste spells to succeed in online multiplayer battles and earn additional rewards throughout the challenge.

The Small Brawl includes one of Clash of Clans' most deadly super troops, as the game's name suggests. It requires utilizing Super Minions in multiplayer fights.

The challenge is described as follows in Clash of Clans:

"Train Super Minions and rain destruction down on your foes to earn amazing rewards during this event."

Players must utilize Super Minions in at least ten multiplayer matches in order to complete the Small Brawl task, which is analogous to the Wizard of Awes, Hasty Balloons, and Medium Rare challenges. With each victory in a multiplayer game with Super Minions, the challenge's progress bar increases. Participants will receive various rewards once they claim ten victories.

The player's town hall level determines how many Super Minions to use in single combat. At least one Super Minion should be used in combat by players in Town Hall 13. Players will not receive a reduction in the cost of special troop training as they did in earlier in-game challenges as the training cost advantage has been removed following the summer update.

Participating in multiplayer combat alone is insufficient, as players must win battles by earning at least one star to move the progress bar forward. By combining Super Minions with powerful flying soldiers such as Super Dragons, Electro Dragons, and Dragon Riders, players can easily take out the bases.

Additionally, when implementing ground attack strategies including GoWipe and DrVaWipe, players are allowed to use a specific number of Super Minions. Players can complete the challenge until November 6 to earn exclusive rewards, magical items, and experience points.

Rewards for completing the Small Brawl challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans You can run but you can't hide 🧐



How Super Minion rockets target Miners after they start digging, submitted by u/elite_ib2404 You can run but you can't hide 🧐How Super Minion rockets target Miners after they start digging, submitted by u/elite_ib2404 https://t.co/q8GmBl0j6R

To win online battles and complete the Small Brawl challenge, players are advised to use Super Minions with Haste Spells, Super Dragons, Queen Walk strategy, and Electro Dragons.

The rewards for completing the Small Brawl challenge are as follows:

Players will earn 400 experience points on winning ten multiplayer battles.

Players will also receive a Power Potion, which helps boost spells, troops, and siege machines to the maximum level on the basis of laboratory level.

The Small Brawl challenge is one of the best ways to earn magic items such as Power Potions in Clash of Clans, which can be used during wars and while pushing trophies. Players must complete the challenge by November 6 to be eligible to unlock all rewards.

