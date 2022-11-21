November's special Wizard Of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

To provide players with more opportunities to win resources like potions, gems, experience, and other items, the developers of Clash of Clans often introduce troop challenges and events in the game. To fulfill the Clash of Clans troop challenges, players must use a certain unit in online multiplayer engagements.

The Wizard of Awes challenge is the latest addition to the in-game troop challenges, and players are required to use a specific number of Wizards in their army composition to complete the challenge. Participants who finish this challenge by November 23 will be eligible for the awards. This article will discuss the Wizard of Awes challenge and the best attacking tactics that can be used in the battles to complete the challenge.

November's latest in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awesand Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awes 🔥 and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) https://t.co/gORvePLeqG

The Wizard of Awes challenge calls for participants to deploy Wizards in multiplayer battles. The number of wizards that need to be used in the army composition will differ depending on the player's town hall level.

The challenge was previously made available by the creators of Clash of Clans three times this year: once in February 2022, once in April 2022, and once in July 2022.

The in-game description of November's Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"What's a Wizard good for? His magic spells victory when you use them during this event."

Players in Town Hall 13 must triumph in 10 multiplayer encounters with an army that has at least eight Wizards to fulfill the challenge. After winning 10 battles, players will receive rewards like Builder Potion and 400 experience points. Players can check their progress in the challenge on the event page's progress bar.

The Builder Potion, which is a reward that can be obtained from the challenge, is one of the best magic items in the game. It can be used to temporarily increase the speed of builders for an hour.

Best attacking strategies to complete November's Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

Players must keep in mind that they must have the required number of Wizards in their army to complete this challenge before deciding on an offensive strategy.

Here are a few attacking techniques for the Clash of Clans' Wizard of Awes challenge:

Along with Pekkas and Golems, wizards can be used in a GoWipe offensive plan. This is one of the most effective attack methods available at any Town Hall level.

Wizards and Witches can be used by players to attack an opposing base. While Wizards and Witches clear the base, Witch Skeletons can distract the defenses, and Bowlers can absorb some damage.

Additionally, players have the option of using a cheaper Giants attack plan with Wizards. This is comparable to the Giants, Archers, Barbarians, and Wizards attack strategy used by players in Town Hall 6.

Players can also use Wizards with Dragons and other air attacking strategies, along with in-game Heroes like Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden.

Troop challenges in Clash of Clans are a great way to acquire additional magic items, experience points, gold, elixir, dark elixir, and other resources. To receive the rewards attached to the Wizard of Awes troop challenge, players must complete it before the cutoff date.

Poll : 0 votes