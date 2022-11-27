November's Triple Draft Challenge in Clash Royale: Rewards, best cards, and more

Clash Royale, one of the most well-known mobile games, offers rapid real-time gameplay, brand-new troop cards, in-game challenges, and tournaments. By completing particular challenges and competing in tournaments, players can put their talents to the test and earn special rewards like magic items and gold.

Thanks to the Clash Royale Triple Draft challenge, players can earn rewards while experimenting with various tournament decks and cards in the game's most recent 1v1 tournament.

Best challenges in Clash Royale

All the new cards — Mother Witch, Electro Spirit, Electro Giant —are in the unused set and cannot be picked.



All the new cards — Mother Witch, Electro Spirit, Electro Giant —are in the unused set and cannot be picked.

The Triple Draft Tournament is the newest particular challenge in the game, requiring players to engage in 1v1 combat while selecting a deck as new troop options are presented.

Unlike typical troop challenges, the Triple Draft challenge requires players to select a card from a set of three cards while engaged in combat to build a potent deck. Players must choose eight cards from a total of 24 cards one by one after this occurs eight times.

The in-game description of the Triple Draft challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"For each round of the draft, you will select one card out of three cards. After 8 rounds, you will have the full deck to play! 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Unlike the Double Draft task, this challenge does not give opponents discarded cards. Players who win eight battles will receive eight different rewards.

Players should attempt to construct a deck with the understanding that, regardless of in-game level, opponents may possess any card, ranging from Common to Champion. In the Triple Draft challenge, choosing cards like Wizard, Archer Queen, Skeleton King, Electro Wizard, Mega Knight, and Valkyrie is frequently beneficial.

The challenge is over once players lose three battles, but those who wish to reset the losses can do so by spending gems. Players may also try the battle type using friendly battles.

Rewards for completing the Triple Draft challenge

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Draft Challenge is live with 1 free entry!

Build a deck by picking 4 cards and receiving 4 from your opponent...🤔 Draft Challenge is live with 1 free entry!Build a deck by picking 4 cards and receiving 4 from your opponent...🤔 https://t.co/6KBnFRUzby

By winning eight battles, players can win exclusive rewards like chests, magic items, tokens, cards, and gold. Players must complete the challenge before November 29 to claim all the rewards. The following are the various rewards for completing the Triple Draft challenge in Clash Royale:

Players will receive 4000 gold on winning their 1st battle

Players will receive 80 battle banner tokens on winning their 2nd battle

Players will receive 3000 gold on winning their 3rd battle

Players will receive 1 chest key on winning their 4th battle

Players will receive 2000 gold on winning their 5th battle

Players will receive 1 common token on winning their 6th battle

Players will receive 1000 gold on winning their 7th battle

Players will receive 1 gold chest on winning their 8th battle

Finally, the Triple Draft challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn battle banner tokens, magic items, cards, gold, chests, and more. Players can play this unique battle type and win rewards by completing the challenge before November 29.

