Now.gg will change how mobile gaming works 

A brand new horizon for mobile gamers is set to open as now.gg, a mobile cloud company, is set to launch the world’s first platform-as-a-service for game developers.

The company shares its parent company with game.tv and BlueStacks as a means to reach the already existing billions of mobile gamers that remain shadowed in the vast world of gaming.

A cloud gaming platform for developers to release their titles for everyone to enjoy without the hassle of going through the rigorous process of downloading a game is not new to the world. A similar project was taken under the banner of Google. Google released their own cloud platform called Stadia, where all the partnering game developers could release their titles in order for the players to enjoy them within one single platform.

Instead of downloading the whole game, the player can use their internet connection to stream the data and carry on playing the game as long as they want. The data will be stored in the cloud storage, and when the player chooses to continue, they can carry on where they left off.

The aim of now.gg

As per the data gathered in the past, close to 60% of the mobile gaming community does not have a decent enough mobile that can support the modern games that developers release. With games that are storage and performance heavy, these mobile devices fail to function as best as they can for such games.

Due to these constraints, billions of players around the world are deprived of a fascinating gaming experience. However, now.gg wishes to change that with their new cloud gaming platform.

The cloud gaming platform, now.gg, has already been adopted by prominent game developers such as Perfect Blue, Lilith Games, and PerBlue.

On the matter of validity of now.gg, Bai Xue, producer at Perfect World said:

One of the biggest challenges game developers face is appealing to their existing community, expanding their reach, and providing an excellent experience. now.gg revolutionizes gaming by uniquely solving for user acquisition, game shareability and monetization. Regardless of device or location, gamers can now instantly access any game with a frictionless gaming experience, which is an entirely new and exciting concept. In our pilot with the technology, we saw a significant uptick in both acquisition and retention.

With now.gg, game developers stand to deliver top-notch graphics and performance of story-rich games, irrespective of mobile devices. The platform also allows players to share their gameplay on any social media platform with a single tap.

In the modern age of technology, payment through international gateways remains a constraint for various regions throughout the world. But with now.gg, the problem persists no longer, as the platform allows all the purchases in any game through digital payment methods given in the platform. The payment methods allow a user to pay through digital wallets, game top-ups and even cryptocurrency.

The support structure of now.gg

The cloud gaming platform, now.gg, is based on a proprietary Android stack on Arm servers, called nowCloud OS, which allows for the developers to incorporate their titles with the existing Android apps and help build cloud-native in the future.

According to Eddie Ramirez, senior director of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm:

Data centers running servers powered by Arm-based processors are helping to eliminate compatibility issues for mobile cloud developers, ensuring smartphone applications are readily available in the cloud,

He also added:

Through our collaboration with now.gg, we are solving for this new era of cloud-hosted gaming to enable a rich game play experience, while driving more efficient revenue streams for developers and cloud providers.

Future of mobile gaming

While mobile gaming is a rapidly growing market with various game developers releasing their mobile titles, now.gg looks to unite them all under one banner for anyone and everyone to enjoy them irrespective of their mobile device, OS, or region.

Some of the games featured in now.gg mobile cloud are:

State of Survival

Disney Heroes Battle Mode

Shop Titans

Raid Shadow Legends

Pixel Starship Galaxy

Disney Heroes Battle Mode from now.gg (Image via now.gg)

When asked about the purpose of now.gg, the CEO of the company, Roshe Sharma replied:

now.gg empowers mobile game developers to acquire an entire spectrum of new users that would otherwise have been constrained by device and app store specs.

He added:

The mobile cloud democratizes access to mobile gaming by removing all friction and device requirements from experiencing a new game. This unleashes an unprecedented new era of possibilities for game developers to acquire the next billion mobile gamers. The next generation of mobile gaming is here.

Edited by Gautham Balaji