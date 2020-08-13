NRG’s Valorant pro ‘Aceu’ calls CS: GO as "the best fps ever made"

Esports professionals take to Twitter to talk about a lot of things, and sometimes it's a rant, and sometimes it's an appreciation for an IP. But for Brandon' Aceu' Winn's case, it was both.

it took me two years of not playing to realize cs is the best fps ever made — ᴀᴄᴇᴜ (@acesu) August 13, 2020

A week ago, Aceu's recent tweet, which read, "it took me two years of not playing to realize cs is the best fps ever made", would have pretty much shocked the wider Valorant community. But after some recent events concerning the NRG pro and streamer, the statement doesn't come as much of a surprise.

A couple of days ago, Aceu had taken to his stream to talk about Valorant's ranking system and why he "can't stand" it. And this was quite a big hint as to what was coming. His tweet about CS: GO comes as just a natural progression of his feelings.

So what about Valorant's ranked system caused Aceu so much grief?

A competitive mode in any tactical, first-person shooter is almost as important as casual play, and sometimes even more. Competitive Mode is where players get serious and try to hone their skills so as to climb up the ladder.

For professional players and streamers like Aceu, Competitive Mode of Valorant was one of its most essential aspects. It is the testing grounds where they try to reach beyond their limits, and try out new strategies against players who are as good or better than them.

However, till now, the Competitive Mode of Valorant Ignition Series has been a disappointment for Aceu.

Valorant's ranking system was in a whole lot of trouble in July, when the person overseeing the tier climb and matchmaking quit Riot, leaving the org at dire straits.

But to Aceu, that isn't an excuse for creating a system where the "Ranked games are a shambles."

He talks about the rank inflation system and how he has been encountering players in his ranked tier who aren't actually skilled enough to be there.

He says, "It's so stupid that ranked games are a shambles, just because ranks are so inflated by people who should not be at the rank. They are because of 5-stacking. It's so stupid."

As Aceu wants to "play this game and have a good time," the valorant ranked matchmaking is not allowing him to do that, and that is why he "can't stand it."

This roller coaster of feelings is what perhaps led him to feel that 'cs is the best fps ever made', and we are sure that his CS: GO fan base is delighted with this remark.

Acue planning to leave Valorant or stick is something that time would tell, but him leaving the game will indeed be a massive loss for the shooter.